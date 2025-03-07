Police respond to viral GBVF role-play video

The police have addressed a viral video depicting a police officer assaulting a colleague during a training session.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that a viral video showing a male police officer assaulting a female colleague was part of a gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) training session.

In the viral video, a male police officer is seen “slapping” a female police officer in a classroom filled with other police officers.

The video further depicts the female officer shouting “f**k you!” at the male officer in return before leaving the classroom.

Concern over GBVF training video

Following its publication, the video sparked concern about GBVF in the workplace and the femicide pandemic in South Africa.

“And those men just sat there whilst a man violates a women like that? What country are we living in and what happened to manhood?,” X user @Sbusiso_Rza posted.

“All of them must be suspended,” another user, @NathypatOficial, posted.

Watch the video here:

GBV at the workplace is now common I hope he gets suspended.



🤦🏾‍♂️💔 Zungula Garnacho Luthuli Musa Dorgu MaNgwabe Brazil Mayeni #AshleyBrylnnOgleIran ASHLEY THE CLOUT Sandile Mthethwa promote ashley yt Lesotho #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/hbgJn5CYCM — ¶ Sñēpto4 – NZIMANDE (@Snepto6074) March 7, 2025

ALSO READ: Suspect to appear in court after racial slurs on social media

Saps confirmed that the incident took place during a two-week domestic violence course where frontline police officers from stations and other units are trained on how to identify and respond to GBVF cases.

“The purpose of such illustration was therefore to empower and equip members how to identify and investigate incidents of GBVF,” the police responded.

According to Saps, to maintain compliance with the Domestic Violence Act, management makes sure that frontline police officers frequently attend a domestic violence learning programme, which is offered to all members.

Regular training for officers

“The management of Saps led by General Fannie Masemola, continues to ensure that regular training of members is intensified throughout the country to be able to assist the men and women in blue to adequately respond to cases of domestic violence and comply with legislation,” the police said.

The police added that national instruction 5 of 2017 states that without the national commissioner’s approval, Saps members are not allowed to broadcast any Saps content or represent Saps on any media or social media site.

Any members who violate this policy will face consequences.

NOW READ: Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic