Sub-marinating: SA Navy submarine in Hout Bay ‘steak out’? [WATCH]

By Cornelia Le Roux

A Hout Bay resident’s surprising footage of a submarine making its way along the picturesque coastline on Sunday turned into a hot topic of discussion as no news of any drills being conducted by the SA Navy have been reported lately.

What was going on, and why was she lying close to the rocky shore, in shallow water, blowing hard, but going nowhere?

A code red alert was immediately raised on social media pages with keyboard warriors weighing in with theories ranging from “The Russians are coming” to “Aaah, its the Chinese, because a flotilla of them is in Cape Town”.

WATCH: There’s a submarine in my bay

Braai braai, Captain!

The sight of the submarine crew being all “hands on grill” while embarking on a sizzling braai mission, had an immediate calming effect on keyboard warriors and onlookers from Chapman’s Peak Drive.

With the okes braaiing onboard, it could only be a South African vessel. Finish and klaar.

Codename Charcoal? The Hout Bay submarine crew grin and grid it with a ‘lekker’ braai.

Braaivleis, sunny skies and submarine

According to The Observation Post, there is a South African Naval tradition in the “silent service of having a braai” on a submarine when it has surfaced.

Submarine SAS Manthatisi’s Hout Bay presence explained

According to Defenceweb, the mysterious submarine was none other than the SA Navy’s SAS Manthatisi (S101).

The publication approached a seasoned naval correspondent to answer the question as to why she was at anchor in such a partially exposed location.

The SAS Manthatisi on its Hout Bay run. Photo: Reddit

He explained that the submarine’s sloping deck angle was because she was trimmed for battery charging. This was supported by the fact that she was clearly running her diesel engines, as her exhausts were making plenty of smoke and kicking up a lot of spray.

The SAS Manthatisi had apparently just completed a training exercise. Hence the need to recharge its batteries.

Manthatisi’s excursion is said to have also involved the scattering of the ashes of a submariner, who passed away from cancer, in False Bay.

Friendly fire vs Russian roulette

Some “friendly fire” from our very own naval boykies beats the Russian roulette of ships loading and offloading something in the dark of night right under the bronzed nose of able seaman Just Nuisance in Simon’s Town.

The Simon’s Town statue of Just Nuisance, a Great Dane who remains the only dog ever to be officially listed in the service of the British Royal Navy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Lindsay Hawthorne

