Fundiswa: Unathi explains her second name and works her way towards her Doctorate

Kaunda Selisho

Time out from her judging duties at Idols SA and her hosting duties at Kaya FM has given Unathi Nkayi time to focus on her studies. The broadcaster recently announced her intentions to obtain her Doctorate by sharing a touching personal story.

“Fundiswa. My paternal grandfather named me Fundiswa, a name I grew up hating NOT understanding the generational curses he was breaking at THAT moment,” wrote Unathi in her caption.

“As the only grandchild he named, something I brag about to all my cousins and sisters, I now understand what he was doing for our family. His son and his wife, my parents left SA for 11 years and raised us out of the country for THAT specific reason. Because my grandparents wanted ALL of us to be educated at a time when apartheid wouldn’t allow it for us black people. My parents only saw their parents twice in this time because of THIS sacrifice,” she added.

“Now I love my middle name… Still hate all the abbreviations, Fura, Mafundi, Fufu, etc, BUT education looks good on me… signed future Dr Nkayi.”

Confusion

Because of the space she left between the words “future” and “Dr Nkayi” most of her followers assumed that she had obtained her Doctorate.

They rushed to congratulate her in between reactions from her famous friends who laughed at the abbreviations of her name.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Watch Connie Ferguson nail the viral ‘Cuff It’ challenge

“Dr Mafureni, Fufuzela, hayi Fusion, hamba FuduNdidiSwada,” commented Moshe Ndiki.

“Ewe kaloku wena Dr Fura,” said former Kwela Tebza member Tebogo Lerole.

What does Unathi do now?

Unathi Nkayi currently hosts the All-Star Drive show weekdays, between 3pm and 6pm.

She hosts the show on Star 919 FM alongside Justin Toerien.

Unathi secured the gig a few months after leaving Kaya FM over a “breakdown of trust” after her highly publicised spat with Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo.

Her departure from Idols SA was also announced around this time. Her departure was rumoured to have been fueled by the end of her friendship with Somizi Mhlongo over the claims of domestic violence from Somizi’s ex-husband Mohale Motaung.



Somizi returned to the Idols SA judging panel alongside new judges Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa after Randal Abrahams also left the show in favour of a top job at Primedia.

LISTEN: Leaked audio of Unathi and Sizwe’s altercation reveals all