Education reform needed to tackle kids’ low literacy

International Literacy Day, which was commemorated on 8 September, once again shone a spotlight on SA’s poor literacy rate, which showed that eight out of 10 Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning.

Picture: iStock
South Africa’s deepening literacy crisis is proof that the education system needs significant reform to address low literacy rates of children, following a report by the World Bank. SA reportedly has an adult literacy rate of 87% – ranking lower than other developing countries such as Mexico and Brazil. However, education expert Wayne Hugo said this crisis should be attributed to Covid. Hugo said SA has been making strides in its literacy rates. The overall trend in functional literacy has been consistently going down the late 1980s and although there’s been improvements compared to years before, it was now staggering...

