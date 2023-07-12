WATCH: Swae Lee apologises for saying Amapiano is Nigerian

US rapper Swae Lee had to apologise to a hoard of South Africans who swiftly called him out for crediting the Amapiano sound to Nigeria, instead of Mzansi.
The rapper, who is one half of Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd, tweeted he would be experimenting with the trending South African genre, but added a Nigerian flag to the tweet which didn’t sit well with South Africans.
“Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano,” he wrote with a Nigerian flag emoji at the end.
Sway Lee aplogises to Mzansi
The 30-year-old rapper has since been tweeting and posting videos trying to clarify what he meant.
“Woooooah I never said anything about who was the first guys I just said wait until y’all hear my amapiano songs 🧐 y’all reached for that one.”
South Africans react
South Africans used this as an opportunity to brag about owning the sound, with some strong reactions emerging on social media.
Where did Amapiano start?
According to The Music Origins Project, Amapiano is a form of house music that emerged from South Africa in the early 2010s. They report that the sound emerged from the townships in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng, and that Amapiano was initially played at house parties and underground parties in the Pretoria area.
According to the website, the word ‘Amapiano’ loosely translates to ‘the pianos’ in Zulu.
Amapiano is distinguished from other genres of house music by its continuous piano melodies, deep bass with a touch of jazz and Zulu rhythms.
Some of the most popular Amapiano artists include Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, MFR Souls, Focalistic, and Lady Du.
