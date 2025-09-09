WATCH: ‘Big girl, big moves’ – Naledi Aphiwe renovates her home

Naledi shot to fame in 2022 after a video of her singing at school went viral.

Singer Naledi Aphiwe has revealed that she has renovated her home.

The 19 year old shared the update on social media, posting a video of the process.

“Big girl, big moves. Please continue supporting me; I will do even greater things at home. I wouldn’t have been here if you guys weren’t here to support me,” she wrote, captioning the video on TikTok.

According to her posts, the renovations included new kitchen cupboards and ceiling work.

The rise of Naledi Aphiwe

The clip was later shared by American singer Chris Brown, who went on to sample her voice on his 2023 album 11:11 in the track Shooter.

She has since released a couple of singles, such as Umkhuleko, Zojiki Izinto and Ngiyabonga, which earned her a prestigious multi-platinum plaque last year.

In January this year, Naledi joined Virgin Music Group after the label helped her meet Chris Brown last year.

“It was our pleasure to make Naledi’s birthday wish to meet Chris Brown come true,” Virgin Music Group said.

“Known for her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics and undeniable talent, Naledi has captured hearts across the globe. Her journey to success has been nothing short of extraordinary and we’re thrilled to welcome her into the Virgin Music family.”

