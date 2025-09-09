‘Black Coffee, come back anytime’: Portuguese football team gifts DJ with kit

SC Braga presented Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, with their kit, which left the DJ speechless.

After his sold-out show at the Nómadas Festival, South African DJ and producer Black Coffee was presented with the city’s football team’s jersey, personalised with his name on the back.

Hosted in the city of Braga, the Nómadas Festival featured Black Coffee as the headline act.

His performance impressed locals so much that the city’s team, SC Braga, presented the Grammy award-winning producer and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, with their kit, leaving the DJ speechless.

Braga is a well-established club competing in the Primeira Liga, which is the top Portuguese professional football league. Portuguese midfielder João Moutinho is one of the club’s most prominent players.

Black Coffee sells out Nómadas Festival

The fourth edition of the Nómadas Festival took place over the weekend, but the day that Black Coffee performed was sold out in mid-August.

Just as Black Coffee did a few weeks ago in inviting South African DJs, the producer, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, invited two other local DJs, DJ Bubbles and DJ Boisanza, with him to Portugal.

The two didn’t DJ in Portugal, but were tagging along. They had sets in Hï Ibiza, in Black Coffee’s residency.

Black Coffee has an annual European summer-long residency at what is deemed the number one club in the world, Hï Ibiza. In August, he invited Tshwane DJs Silly Bean and Trancemicsoul, who expressed their gratitude to Black Coffee for including them.

“Look at God. Hard work and perseverance with prayer and faith = Answered prayers. Black Coffee, thank you very much my brother for making this possible,” Silly Bean said on Instagram.

Trancemicsoul said his heart was whole after playing his set.

“What a weekend. Each year hits different. The inspiration, love, joy and happiness was on another level,” he wrote.

Throughout August, Black Coffee performed in various countries and continents.

“Top month, celebrated my son’s birthday, flew to San Francisco for 24hrs for 2 shows, then party in Italy with Mc’lovin , briefly saw the boy in Dusseldorf, then in and out NYC to party Central Park, spent time with family and friends who are family in Mykonos, Ibiza and everywhere in between,” he wrote on Instagram.

Black Coffee’s last show in Hï Ibiza will be in early October.

