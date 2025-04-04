Is Gauteng police’s swift action a turning point in the fight against crime?

The Gauteng provincial legislature portfolio committee hailed Gauteng police after two deadly Soweto shootouts.

The Gauteng plovincial Legislature’s (GPL) portfolio committee on community safety has applauded the Gauteng police for their swift and decisive action that thwarted two major criminal operations in Soweto earlier this week.

South African Police Service (Saps) officers intercepted a group of heavily armed suspects allegedly planning a cash-in-transit robbery.

A shootout ensued, resulting in the deaths of two suspects.

In a separate incident, officers confronted another criminal group intending to rob two courier vehicles in the same area. Four suspects were fatally shot in the confrontation.

Unwavering commitment to public safety

In a statement released on Wednesday, the committee said the police’s interventions reflected a firm commitment to combating crime in Gauteng.

It hailed the “bravery and dedication” of the officers involved in both operations.

“These decisive actions by the police are not only commendable, but they also send a strong message to criminals that their activities will not be tolerated in our communities,” said the committee.

Furthermore, the committee noted that these operations add to a series of visible policing efforts across the province that have contributed to a steady decline in crime incidents.

It warned would-be criminals that law enforcement will continue to respond with equal force when necessary.

“Those who persist in terrorising our communities face the real and increasing risk of being apprehended, shot and killed, or spending years behind bars,” the committee said.

Solidarity with #JusticeforCwecwe

While commending the police in Gauteng, the committee also joined the national outcry over the alleged rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe at a school in the Eastern Cape.

It urged Gauteng residents to take a stand against abuse and support calls for justice in the case.

“We stand with the people of South Africa in demanding justice for Cwecwe. We must protect our children and women from any form of abuse.

“[The committee] calls on authorities to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators,” the committee said.

The portfolio committee reiterated its call for community collaboration with law enforcement and continued vigilance to ensure safer neighbourhoods across the province.

