Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

8 minute read

5 Dec 2023

12:46 pm

WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Anlia Etzebeth, the wife of Springbok player Eben Etzebeth, shares wonderful pictures and video of their new coastal home.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia Etzebeth. Picture: Instagram@AnliaEtzebeth

South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, recently moved into a new home, with brand-new furniture, and a fantastic view of the sparkling ocean.

The pair tied the knot in February this year and celebrated their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Anlia posted a video of the view from their ocean-side home on Instagram, thanking those who made it feel like home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anlia Etzebeth (@anliastar)

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star just in time for Christmas

Sharing the home transformation journey with fans

Anlia made sure to include her fans in the beautiful journey of giving their new home a mix of harmonious colours and creating a unique atmosphere that truly reflects their personalities.

Picture: Instagram@AnliaEtzebeth
Picture: Instagram@AnliaEtzebeth
Picture: Instagram@AnliaEtzebeth
Picture: Instagram@AnliaEtzebeth

A baby on the way

The couple has many reasons to celebrate, after the recent announcement that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared this exciting news following the Springboks‘ fourth World Cup win in France in October.

Not everyone was aware of the pregnancy, and surprise spread when Anlia shared the moment with a photo of herself holding her baby bump and the Rugby World Cup trophy.

“Blessings upon blessings! Thank you, Lord! Well done, Bokke. Happy birthday, my liefste man!,” she wrote.

NOW READ: WATCH: Ms Manche’s husband not impressed with her revealing Renaissance film premiere dress

Read more on these topics

instagram Rugby South Africa Springboks world cup

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement
Crime ‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout
South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe