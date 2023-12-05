WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Anlia Etzebeth, the wife of Springbok player Eben Etzebeth, shares wonderful pictures and video of their new coastal home.

South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, recently moved into a new home, with brand-new furniture, and a fantastic view of the sparkling ocean.

The pair tied the knot in February this year and celebrated their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Anlia posted a video of the view from their ocean-side home on Instagram, thanking those who made it feel like home.

Sharing the home transformation journey with fans

Anlia made sure to include her fans in the beautiful journey of giving their new home a mix of harmonious colours and creating a unique atmosphere that truly reflects their personalities.

A baby on the way

The couple has many reasons to celebrate, after the recent announcement that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared this exciting news following the Springboks‘ fourth World Cup win in France in October.

Not everyone was aware of the pregnancy, and surprise spread when Anlia shared the moment with a photo of herself holding her baby bump and the Rugby World Cup trophy.

“Blessings upon blessings! Thank you, Lord! Well done, Bokke. Happy birthday, my liefste man!,” she wrote.

