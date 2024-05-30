WATCH: ‘I need help’ – Former Soweto Gospel Choir member speaks out

The singer needs help with rehabilitation among other things…

Former Soweto Gospel Choir member Lehakoe Tladi has broken her silence and is pleading for help to improve her life.

This comes after a video of her intoxicated and in a distressed state, went viral on TikTok earlier this week.

In another video posted on TikTok on Wednesday, Tladi shares her story in the hope of receiving assistance.

She said that after her colourful years with the Soweto Gospel Choir and having her own show in Germany, she lost her job and returned to her home in QwaQwa, Free State.

“I have been home for years now. The help I need is to get a job. I also fell into depression and became an alcoholic, so I need help there as well. I need to get rehabilitated and get back to work.”

Tladi said she is currently living with her mother and sibling, and they are all unemployed.

“All those things got me into a situation where I couldn’t cope anymore,” she added.

Tladi’s popular song with Soweto Gospel Choir

Tladi’s popular songs include the beloved Sesotho gospel song titled Modimo Re Boka Wena.

Gospel music lovers have taken to social media to share their distress over her current situation.

Lucy wrote: “Lehakoe Tladi’s videos on TikTok just broke my heart. Addiction can come for any of us, and I wish there was some way to help those who are deep in it.”

“May Lehakoe find comfort and rise up again to continue praising God with her God-given talent and voice,” Mponza wrote.

Mpolokeng commented: “I’m so happy that she’s finally going to rise again. I used to sing with her at AFM Wesselsbron Monyakeng, and I do believe that she is going to lift herself…”

