Policeman denied bail on rape charge as another man gets life for rape of homeless woman

The Northern Cape police officer will appear again in July, while the Free State man's defence argued it was "not the worst rape case".

The Sasolburg Regional Court has found Thabo Maseko guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the offence. Picture: iStock

A police constable from Richmond in the Northern Cape will be remanded in custody after his bail was denied by the local magistrate’s court this week.

The 34-year-old is accused of raping his 21-year-old girlfriend and the court ruled that he would likely be a danger to the victim.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed bail and the accused could not convince the court that he could comply with any bail conditions.

Among the reasons cited by the court for denying his bail, was his poor work record which showed he had a history of missing work and adversely affecting his station.

The Northern Cape officer’s case was postponed to 23 July.

Life sentence for raping homeless woman

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape by the Sasolburg Regional Court.

Thabo Maseko was found guilty of raping a 28-year-old homeless woman who he and an unknown accomplice followed after she had left a tavern.

The victim had stopped near a fire to keep warm when Maseko and the other man attacked and dragged her away.

The incident is said to have occurred a short distance from a police station, with the victim reporting the crime as soon the men had left her.

“Not the worst rape case”

Maseko was known to the homeless woman from Zamdela, near Sasolburg, and was soon identified, arrested and charged.

Explaining the accused’s plea for leniency, NPA Free State spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “During the trial, the defence argued that this was not the worst rape case the court had dealt with and that the court should deviate from the maximum sentence.”

“The Regional Court prosecutor Ntombi Marase argued that there was no better or worse rape, as rape is demeaning and an atrocious act.”

In sentencing, the court refused to accept the “flimsy” reason, stating there were no substantial and compelling circumstances, handing down the maximum sentence.