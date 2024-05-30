JazziQ to pursue legal action following sexual harassment accusations

Meanwhile, YFM has distanced itself from the accusations.

Amapiano star Tumelo Manyoni, known as JazziQ, has announced his intention to pursue legal action following accusations of sexual harassment.

The accusations were allegedly made by Ngcebo Mcobothi, a producer for YFM’s drive-time show.

Narrating the incident on X without mentioning names, Mcobothi claimed that “the guy” forcibly tried to kiss her in an elevator.

“I’m so triggered! Not me being sexually harassed by one of your faves after rejecting his advances.

“This guy literally grabbed me by the waist, trying to kiss me ngenkani [forcefully]. I had to push him away from me, and we were in a lift,” she wrote.

This guy literally grabbed me by the waist trying to kiss me ngenkani the way I had to push him away from me lapho we’re in a lift! https://t.co/Rwuen614Aw — Ngcebz💕 (@ngcebomcobothi1) May 23, 2024

JazziQ, through his legal team, has denied the accusations. His lawyers stated that upon seeing the allegations on X, his team contacted YFM’s station manager, Haseena Cassim, requesting CCTV footage of the incident to provide evidence countering the claims.

“The basis for this request was for Mr JazziQ to offer a detailed response to the damaging allegations by providing irrefutable evidence that they have no basis in truth or fact,” read the statement.

It is stated that YFM responded that the lift does not have cameras, prompting JazziQ and his team to release their own video taken at the premises.

The video shows Mcobothi entering the building and the lift with JazziQ and his team. The footage shows several other people also going into the lift.

His lawyers highlighted: “Three points are important to note. Firstly, at no point was Mr JazziQ alone with Ms Mcobothi in the lift – they were in the presence of at least five other people at all times. Secondly, Mr JazziQ and Ms Mcobothi were never in close proximity as she entered the lift before him.

“Him being the last to enter means that he was also closest to the elevator doors – with no less than five other people between them. Finally, the lift was travelling just one floor up, a distance that took a few seconds at best.”

JazziQ on taking legal action

JazziQ expressed his disappointment at the accusations, emphasising his strong stance against gender-based violence. He also urged his supporters not to harass Mcobothi.

“While Mr JazziQ has desisted from pursuing a legal remedy for this situation, largely because he recognises how the law is often used as an instrument to silence real victims, he will have no option but to pursue the legal route in order to clear his name so that this cloud of suspicion can be lifted from him, his loved ones, and those who have been affected by this painful ordeal. He remains committed to transparency and justice and will continue to support measures that protect and uphold the rights of women.”

YFM distances itself from the allegations

YFM issued a statement distancing itself from Mcobothi’s allegations, noting she is a freelancer and her views do not represent the station.

The station directed further enquiries to Mcobothi and reserved their rights on the matter.

“We would like to place on record that Ms Mcobothi is an external producer and freelancer to Y. Her actions do not represent the views or actions of the company, nor does Y have any control regarding what Ms Mcobothi posts on social media,” the station wrote.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/YvqFL5KhVR — Abuti wadi Operations 🚀 (@MrJazziQ) May 28, 2024

