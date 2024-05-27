‘Our story was meant to end the way it did’ – Jamie Bartlett’s partner remembers him

Rosa Onious, the girlfriend of the late Jamie Bartlett, has shared a touching tribute to the actor on the second anniversary of his death.

The seasoned actor passed away in his sleep at the age of 55 in May 2022.

In her heartfelt post, Rosa expressed the enduring pain of his loss and the lasting impact he had on her life.

“How has it been two years when it feels like yesterday? I will forever despise this day, a day that stole from us. You will forever live in my heart, J. You are loved,” she wrote.

‘You built me’ – Rosa

The fashion model also reflected on the transformative power of their relationship, acknowledging how Jamie helped shape her into a stronger person.

“If we hadn’t crossed each other’s paths, I wouldn’t be the strong person that I am today. You built me.

“Last year, I spent this day miserable, crying and in bed. But this year, I am going to rejoice and celebrate the memories and the love we shared. Our story was meant to end the way it did, and I am grateful for it. Continue to rest, my king,” she wrote.

Jamie was best known for his iconic roles as David Genaro in the eTV soapie Rhythm City and the shady Mike O’Reilly in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

Fans have taken to Rosa’s comments section to share their words of comfort, and here is what some had to say.

“Sending you a big hug and lots of love your way. Continue to make him proud. Indeed, you have taught me to grieve my way, and for that, I thank you. Keep shining,” Boitumelo wrote.

Henri commented: “Rosa… much love to you, and you are always in my thoughts as a dear friend. Jamie will be checking down from above on you, keeping you safe. You keep well.”

