WATCH: Nomcebo Zikode rubs shoulders with Bella Hadid, Jackson family and more

“I am immensely honored to be able to represent my country in these places..."

Internationally renowned musician Nomcebo Zikode is having the time of her life in France, mingling with some of the world’s most celebrities.

The songstress recently flew to France for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she was scheduled to perform.

“Happy Sunday. My journey from Johannesburg to France has been absolutely thrilling! I can’t wait to share all the amazing moments my team and I are capturing here! It’s Europe time!!! See you at Cannes Film Festival,” she wrote.

The Jerusalema hitmaker has since been sharing glimpses of her star-studded trip on her social media platforms.

In a recent Instagram post on Tuesday, Nomcebo treated her followers with a video of her mingling with the illustrious Jackson family and the renowned international supermodel Bella Hadid, among other notable figures.

“Thank you to the Jackson Family and Jackson Foundation for recognising my talent. To Bella Hadid, it was a pleasure meeting you,” she wrote, captioning a video.

Nomcebo on representing Mzansi on the global stage

Nomcebo expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country on a prominent global platform.

She described her performance at the Cannes Film Festival as an incredible experience.

“What an amazing time I had at the Cannes Film Festival. I’m so overjoyed to be performing in Europe yet again. I’m humbled by the involvement of the Global Gift Foundation and their efforts in philanthropy, and taking care of children around Europe.

“I am immensely honoured to be able to represent my country in these places and spaces! Thank you for such an amazing event!” she added.

