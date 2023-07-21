‘Just want to drink piña coladas & be topless’: Dr Musa and Liesl’s Bali vacation

By Lineo Lesemane

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni jetted off to Bali a few days ago as they celebrate 23 months of marriage.

The pair is vacationing in Indonesia, Bali, and they have shared cute snaps and videos on their social media platforms.

Their vacation is also to celebrate Dr Musa becoming a specialist radiologist. Taking to Instagram, he said Liesl told him to pack his bags for their trip, everything on her.

“What a wonderful wife I have! If I could marry you again I would! 2 weeks ago, after college results were released baby girl said “Pack your bags, let’s go celebrate − all on me!

“Unfortunately, I still had a few calls to do before I could entertain her, but here we are! Goodbye Mzansi, we’re off on Trip FC Rad for a few weeks,” he wrote.

Inside Dr Musa and Liesl’s vacation

Dr Musa shared on Instagram that their first couple of days in Bali were filled with jetlag, sleep, riding bikes, and eating delicious food.

“So Liesl woke up at 11am after jetlag was having her. I had to force her to wake up so that we don’t miss our activities for the day! I (Musa) had already made a 2 million deposit for the day’s activities, and nothing, and I mean nothing (not even Miss Eldorado Park 2006) was going to stop me,” he shared in another post.

He said they visited the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud and Liesl got to see her “distant relatives.”

“After begging her not to contribute to my financial ruin, she agreed and got ready, and off we went to the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud. Liesl got to see her distant relatives and take a selfie, and I was somehow roped into this.

“To be honest, I’m on holiday, a sweet innocent young man from the Vaal who just wants to drink pinacoladas and be topless − not all this monkeying around and foolishness.”

