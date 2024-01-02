‘My world has just gone silent’: DJ Mulo’s wife mourns radio personality’s death

DJ Mulo passed away on 16 December.

Late radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani’s wife, Ntokozo Molefe, has opened up about her struggle to come to terms with his passing.

The 38-year-old DJ Mulo lost his battle with cancer on 16 December, when, according to a family statement, he passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston.

“We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love, support, and prayers that have been coming our way,” the statement read.

“We were truly blessed to have experienced a wonderful soul like his and will forever remember him.”

‘Everything in me is crushed’ – DJ Mulo’s wife

In a touching Instagram post, Ntokozo expressed her sadness, adding that her “world has gone silent”.

“Our last video with you, and a forever without you. My heart, my soul, just everything in me is crushed! I have no words. My world has just gone silent. We miss you so, so, so much, Muls,” she wrote.

Ntokozo and DJ Mulo met in 2013 and have a four-year-old son together.

In a lengthy Instagram post, DJ Mulo shared that it was love at first sight for the couple.

He said Pearl Modiadie, who was a producer of Sistahood at the time, had asked him to come into the studio to do a live feature with a presenter.

“One such presenter happened to be @simplyntk. We hit it off immediately. One could even say it was love at first sight. She couldn’t stop smiling, and I, of course, turned up the swag. I was hard to resist. It was only a year later that we properly got to know each other and started dating,” he added.

