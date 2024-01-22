WATCH: Legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo says he is venturing into Amapiano

Solly Moholo also spoke about hard times, suicide attempts and more.

Legendary musician Solly Moholo has revealed he is venturing into Amapiano and will be releasing a new Amapiano project soon.

The Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker was a recent guest on Gogo Skhotheni’s podcast, where he also spoke about his multiple failed suicide attempts, hard times, and more.

Speaking about joining the Amapiano genre, Solly Moholo said the world needs prayers, and this is his way to reach out to the youth.

“Ama 2000 controls the world. They have run to the taverns. That is why I am bringing this vibe so that it can outreach wherever they are.

“There are drugs everywhere. That’s why I say [in his new song], stop drugs, stop crime, child trafficking, and violence,” he said.

Solly Moholo on going through hard times

He said at some point in his life, he felt isolated, didn’t have gigs, and was struggling to make ends meet.

When Gogo Skhotheni asked him if he has ever thought of taking his life, he responded: “Several times. I tried with Rattex. And I saw these other guys and asked them to lend me a gun so I could shoot myself. It was hard.”

Solly Moholo said kneeling down and praying helped him through the hard times. He explained: “I am no longer the Solly that people think they know. I prayed… and that’s when I saw that prayer is powerful.

“Now I am back. I had a lot of problems, and I was stressed… Don’t give up. I want people to pray and pray for the world, our government, and for no spilling of blood.”

