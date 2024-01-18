Celebs And Viral

18 Jan 2024

Kwenzo Ngcobo stars in a new gripping crime drama ‘Soon Comes Night’

Here's who and what to expect on the show.

Kwenzo Pholoba

Kwenzo Pholoba. Picture: Instagram/@ kwenzo_pholoba

The Wife star, Kwenzo Ngcobo, will be starring in a new gripping crime drama series, Soon Comes Night

Soon Comes Night is a six-part crime drama produced by Ochre Moving Pictures and directed by Thabang Moleya and Sanele Zulu.

Stan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer at Ochre Moving Pictures, expressed his excitement for the series. 

“We are thrilled to have produced Soon Comes Night, a meticulously crafted [and] scripted series that promises to captivate audiences locally and globally with its compelling storyline and exceptional South African talent.

“Ochre Moving Pictures is committed to investing in original African stories that can attract a worldwide audience and contribute to a sustainable South African film and television industry.”

Who and What to Expect on ‘Soon Comes Night’

‘Soon Comes Night will premiere on Netflix Africa on Friday, 19 January. It will also air on SABC1 in 2025.

The series tells a tale about the liberation hero turned heist king, Alex Shabane, played by Kwenzo Ngcobo, and a broken Apartheid cop seeking redemption, Detective Sakkie Oosthuizen, portrayed by Albert Pretorius.

Also starring on the show is Gaosi Raditholo, portraying Lesedi, a single mom and the spark that ignited the flame in Alex Shabane. Didintle Khunou takes on the role of Thato Sekoati, a ‘Born Free’ police officer haunted by the loss of her father.

Thespians Kenneth Nkosi portrays Minister Zungu, and Sisanda Henna as Zungu’s right-hand man, Maseko. Additionally, Bahumi Mhlongo plays the character of a young, fearless journalist, Lesedi.

