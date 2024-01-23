‘Best 5 years of my life’ – Jason Goliath and his wife celebrate marriage anniversary

Jason and his wife tied the knot in 2019.

Comedian Jason Goliath and his wife, Sian, are celebrating the fifth year of their blissful marriage.

The pair tied the knot in style in 2019, wearing T-shirts written “Bride” and “Groom” instead of the traditional white dress and suit.

Their intimate ceremony, held in Roodepoort, was attended by a few friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the funnyman said the past five years were the best years of his life.

He wrote, “Happy anniversary, my Love! Best 5 years of my life so far! Thank you for loving me the way you do!!”

‘May God bless us with many more’ – Jason’s wife

Sian also took to her Instagram page to celebrate their special day. She thanked Jason for being the best partner.

“Happy 5 years, baby! Thank you for the most unbelievable 5 years, @jasongoliath. We have been on so many adventures in the world and of the heart.

“Thank you for believing in our perfect, but most of all, thank you for being you and for being my perfect. I love you. May God bless us with many more,” she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Sian posted another heartwarming post on Instagram celebrating Jason’s birthday.

She said she is proud of the man that he has become and proud to be his wife.

She added, “You are an incredible human being and spread light and joy wherever you go. You are a gift.

“I am so proud of the person you are and proud to be your wife. May today and all of your days be amazing. May God bless you, keep you, and grant you many more.”

