Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

11 minute read

23 Jan 2024

02:13 pm

‘Best 5 years of my life’ – Jason Goliath and his wife celebrate marriage anniversary

Jason and his wife tied the knot in 2019.

Jason Goliath and his wife

Funny man Jason Goliath and his wife. Picture: Instagram/@lipstick_maverick

Comedian Jason Goliath and his wife, Sian, are celebrating the fifth year of their blissful marriage.

The pair tied the knot in style in 2019, wearing T-shirts written “Bride” and “Groom” instead of the traditional white dress and suit.

Their intimate ceremony, held in Roodepoort, was attended by a few friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the funnyman said the past five years were the best years of his life.

He wrote, “Happy anniversary, my Love! Best 5 years of my life so far! Thank you for loving me the way you do!!”

ALSO READ: ‘Dala what you must’: Jason Goliath begs for tickets to sold-out Bok game, gets them

‘May God bless us with many more’ – Jason’s wife

Sian also took to her Instagram page to celebrate their special day. She thanked Jason for being the best partner.

“Happy 5 years, baby! Thank you for the most unbelievable 5 years, @jasongoliath. We have been on so many adventures in the world and of the heart.

“Thank you for believing in our perfect, but most of all, thank you for being you and for being my perfect. I love you. May God bless us with many more,” she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Sian posted another heartwarming post on Instagram celebrating Jason’s birthday.

She said she is proud of the man that he has become and proud to be his wife.

She added, “You are an incredible human being and spread light and joy wherever you go. You are a gift.

“I am so proud of the person you are and proud to be your wife. May today and all of your days be amazing. May God bless you, keep you, and grant you many more.”

NOW READ: ‘Why must I speak about Zahara when she’s gone,’ – TK Nciza responding to leaked audio of late singer

Read more on these topics

anniversary celebrities marriage relationships

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe