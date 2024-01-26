WATCH: Mikhalé Jones announced as the winner of talent competition, bagging R200k

Mikhalé Jones was announced as the winner of the MTNPulse Virals competition . Picture: mikhale_jones/Instagram

After months of competing with fellow artists for the coveted R200 000 prize money, singer Mikhalé Jones has walked away as the winner of the MTNPulse Virals competition.

Of the R200, 000 that Mikhalé walks away with, she gets a R100, 000 cash while R50, 000 goes to shooting a music video and the other R50, 000 will be her budget for radio and social media campaigns.

MTNPulse Virals wants to make superstars out of the youth and give them the best chance for success. That’s why the music competition was only open to those under the age of 25.

Before the show premiered on Channel O, a top eight was announced in November. The selected eight were Scumie, Phiwo, Mtwana, Lee-Soulaé, Jemapelle James, Cheryl Zondi, Ayloworldwide and eventual winner Jones.

The Citizen reached out to Mikhalé for comment but had not responded at the time of publishing, the story will be updated if and when comment comes through.

Top three finalists

Just before the winner was announced, one of the finalists Jemapelle James shared a post where he showed his gratitude to the competition itself and his fellow competitors on Instagram.

“It’s been a ride for sure, final episode tonight. Winner being announced. I appreciate you guys and the competitive nature you brought out,” he wrote.

The last three finalists were James, Mikhalé and Ayloworldwide. Ayloworldwide shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram after the winner was announced.

“Congratulations to Mikhalé for the win. You deserve this, bro. I’m happy for you! Viralists all the way,” he said.

Mandoza’s son, Tumelo Tshabalala was one of the many hopefuls who didn’t make the cut.

“My name is Tumelo Tshabalala, I go by the name of Harry, I’m a rapper/ producer from Soweto. I’ve got an album out called Soweto’s Weapon, it’s on all digital streaming platforms,” said Tshabalala introducing himself on social media.

All the best to MANDOZA's son, Tumelo Tshabalala aka HARRY. He's just dropped his first album Soweto's Weapon and is entering the @slikouron @MTNza #MTNPulseVirals reality show. The apple really didn't fall far from the tree…Please RT for support 👊🏿🙏🏿 @TumeloT20934818 pic.twitter.com/SvwlyxXutF — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) November 10, 2023

