WATCH: Singer Indlovukazi celebrates her husband in song

It could be described as a manifestation of her dreams, as singer Indlovukazi serenaded the audience at her husband Thandazani Ndlovu’s art exhibition in Cape Town with a song she wrote before meeting him.

She performed the song L.O.V.E

“When I wrote this song it was for my future husband, it was me longing for true love,” the singer told The Citizen.

Indlovukazi’s was featured on one of Prince Kaybee’s biggest songs, Gugulethu.

“It’s a blessing to have my wife in my corner. We support each other, our vision is to become a brand, we are already a brand. It’s easy for me because I get inspired by her music to create some of my works, she’s also inspired by some of my paintings,” said Ndlovu.

The visual artist designs his wife’s artwork.

The exhibition

Titled Search for a Purpose of Life, Ndlovu’s exhibition centred around him accepting his calling as an artist. The exhibition was held at Cape Town’s Central Methodist Cathedral.

“I’m someone who is always been shy of spotlight , in the past I’ve tried to avoid the spotlight by not attending exhibitions, at some point not exhibiting my work at all,” Ndlovu said.

“I finally accepted my calling because of the compliments I was getting from some of the people who were buying my art or people who would come across my art.”

The idea for the award-winning singer to belt out some tunes came from her husband.

“I thought it would be nice because most of the time we work together, sometime we perform together,” said the Qinisela singer.

The Search for a purpose of life solo exhibition came about after an art collector, Darren Rhame, came across Ndlovu’s work through a group exhibition he was part of.

“So Darren saw one of my art pieces and he loved it. He got a hold of me and we had a meeting in Sandton, after the meeting he told me his vision for his gallery, this all happened last year,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said the exhibition was well received, adding that the works were bought by some tourists even before the exhibition-about a quarter of the paintings were sold prior.

“Two paintings were bought by a couple from Germany, three paintings were sold to a tourist from France, there was another couple from L.A that bought two of my paintings,” said Ndlovu.

January tends to be the most financially constraining time for most in South Africa, but Ndlovu said art lovers aren’t usually bothered by what time of the year it is, they buy art when it pleases them.

“People who buy art don’t know January; they don’t know month-end. If they want to spend on a good art piece they will spend any time of the year.”

According to Indlovukazi, for every sale her husband makes, a portion of the money will be dedicated to her securing studio time to record.

“He’s one person that’s always pushing me to record. When he sells a painting he says ‘this one is for studio time’,” said Indlovukazi. She confirmed that she’s in studio and will be releasing an album this year, starting with a single at the end of February.

The Ndlovu Empire

The award winning singer, Indlovukazi speaks with pride about Ndlovu’s artwork. “I’m so proud of Thandazani, I’m proud of my husband because I know where he started and I know how much he wanted this.”

Gugulethu was covered on Clash of The Choirs SA in the season that recently came to an end.

“I was so excited, I did not expect that. I guess also Prince Kaybee being involved…but it was a big song, Gugulethu deserves such, it’s still a big song,” said Indlovukazi.

The muso from Mpumalanga wrote the song her mother tongue, SiSwati and said she was impressed by how the language was respected in the cover version.

“You know, SiSwati is not one of the languages that you always hear in music. So seeing and hearing people singing in SiSwati, fluently so, I was so happy. My ain as a songwriter is to get SiSwati out there, we don’t have a lot of SiSwati singers.”

Indlovukazi was one of the performers at the ANC celebrations a few weeks ago, in her home province Mpumalanga.

“People were singing along, people from home. I sang Qinisela, a song I did with Master Kaygee and I also did Gugulethu.”

She also said she wants people to know that she is more than just a vocalist on House or Dance songs. “I do Jazz, I do Afro soul, I perform with a band. I’m planning on doing more performances like that,” she said.

