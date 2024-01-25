BBMzansi: Fans firmly behind Zee as first elimination round looms

The first elimination round will take place on Sunday, 28 January when at least one housemate will be leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Season 4 of Big Brother Mzansi kicked off with a bang this past Sunday when Biggie put all the housemates up for eviction this week, this after each housemate had to nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction.

The housemates weren’t the only ones left shook by the turn of events. Viewers were also left in a tizz at this announcement, taking to social media to complain that they don’t know who to vote for as they are still getting to know the 23 housemates competing for the grand prize of R2 million.

The reality television show has been topping the social media trending lists since this morning with viewers sharing their favourite housemates and moments so far.

ALSO SEE: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Get to know Season 4 housemates

Big Brother Mzansi favourites so far

With voting closing this evening at 9pm, who will have to pack their bags and wave goodbye to the R2 million purse at the first eviction ceremony?

Only two housemates are safe. Head of the House (HOH) Mich, real name Mishack Mazibuko, and Sammy_M, real name, Siphosethu Mxunyelwa have immunity this week, they can’t be voted out.

Going by the chatter on X, club hostess, Zee (Zintle Mofokeng) might just make it into the second week of the show. However, she has some stiff competition from the 22-year-old Liema as the favourite girl in the house.

How to vote for your favourite housemate

To vote on the BBMzansi website, mobile site, and the MyDStv app, you will need to register with your name, surname, year of birth, gender, location, and cell phone number before or during the voting round.

Visit the Big Brother Mzansi website for more info on how to register and vote on the various platforms.

Here are some reactions from the first five days in the BBMzansi house:

Mich confronts Zee for making him feel embarrassed during the task practice for forgetting his line #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/zI9XuVyu06 — Big Brother Gists (@BigBrotherGistz) January 25, 2024

Eh ZintleZee does not back down this is the second time she's had a mini confrontation and stood on business lol okay girl! #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/I2AKl8UK1J — Didier Drogba's Stan Acc🥹 (@HomeIsMamelodi) January 25, 2024

One thing about Zee she will stand on business and you will apologise to her 😂🫵 #BBMzansi January 25, 2024

Bravo B says they’re gonna be hungry next week, “the cat will be sleeping on the oven” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😩 #BBMzansi #VoteBravoB 🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/Ia8zFGXVYW — WE JUST ARRIVED🦄 (@TheeAzanian) January 25, 2024

Lerato and BravoB this morning , I thought BravoB told Fahima yesterday that he’s inlove with her 🤣🤭



This is the drama I want , carry on BravoB 🤣🤣 #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/54X5u44Gui — Big Brother Gists (@BigBrotherGistz) January 25, 2024

Els please go get ur man. Bravo B is gonna stress me 😭😭😭😭😭 Lerato is with Papa Ghost pls we don’t want triangles #BBMzansi #BravoBees 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/nWnok7p9YU — WE JUST ARRIVED🦄 (@TheeAzanian) January 25, 2024

NOW SEE: ‘Maybe it would’ve protected him,’ Nadia Nakai on cross pendant AKA always wore