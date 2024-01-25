‘He’s always given me that respect as an artist,” – Bokani Dyer after sharing stage with father, Steve in New York

Bokani released his critically-acclaimed fourth studio album 'Radio Sechaba' last year and the album was well received.

No matter how old a person gets, in their parent’s eyes they will always be seen as children. Pianist Bokani Dyer recently shared the stage with his father, music legend Steve and Bokani has spoken about the appreciation he has for how his father respects him as an artist.

“Obviously, he’s my father, but he’s always given me that respect as an artist and the space to do my thing. I’ve never had an occasion where he tried to overshadow me in any way. I guess it’s also a reflection of the person he is,” Bokani told The Citizen.

Born in Gaborone, Botswana, but grew up in South Africa Bokani is a 38 year-old renowned jazz musician and producer.

Steve is a veteran muso who plays the flute and guitar among other instruments.

He moved to exile in Botswana during apartheid to avoid going to war, but returned to Mzansi in the early 1990s.

Steve has collaborated with the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi, Msaki and Vusi Mahlasela among the slew of collaborators.

The father and son shared the stage in New York while Bokani was there for the Unity Jazz Festival at the Lincoln Centre.

“It was amazing; it’s always good sharing the stage with him. It translates in the music we play. Also playing the show in New York is amazing because there’s so much history around the city,” averred Bokani.

This wasn’t the first time the two shared the stage. In 2016 when live music venue The Orbit was still operational, the pair hosted a show called Dyer-logue.

‘Radio Sechaba’

Bokani who recently celebrated his birthday, performed his critically-acclaimed Radio Sechaba at the Unity Jazz Festival.

Radio Sechaba is Bokani’s fourth studio album that was released last year. “Four years,” he said when asked how long it took to put together the 14-track album.

“There was a big thinking process. I thought about a lot about how I see music, more than just being entertainment. It was also thinking about the things I was going through as a person,” averred Bokani.

He said he spent about two years in studio to actually record the album.

The album is one of the most satisfying bodies of work to come from South Africa in recent times, going beyond just being a jazz album but an experience. Bokani said he was fascinated by the radio, which inspired the title.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of getting into the car and turning on the radio, someone you don’t see conducting an experience for you,” he said.

He also wanted something that spoke to a sense of community and empowering people. “Sechaba means nation,” he said.

Lyrics on ditties such Ho Tla Loka and Tiya Mowa are encouraging and uplifting without coming off as pietistic. There are also political undertones on songs such as Mogaetsho and Victims of Circumstance. While Ke Nako wouldn’t sound misplaced inside a Springbok dressing room in how it captures Mandela’s vision of a united nation.

“It’s amazing to create something so personal and have people say to you ‘you spoke to me with that’. I always try to be honest with my music and it’s great that it has meaning in other people’s lives.”

Bokani is part of the current generation of South African musician who make serious music that succinctly talk the times we’re in. The likes of Malcom Jiyane, The Brother Moves On, Thandi Ntuli and Mandisi Dyantyis are just some of the musos creating impactful art.

“I definitely think without a doubt that this is a special time we’re in,” acknowledge Bokani.

He said his father is also impressed by the talent that’s currently on show. “He’s very impressed by the artists in South Africa. He says that at least in the art space, you can see results of the sacrifices they made in their day.”

