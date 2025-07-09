All eyes on the crown: Mrs South Africa reveals 2025 top 30 finalists [PICS]

The search for the new queen continues.
Mrs South Africa 2025 top 30 finalists. Picture: Instagram/@mrs_south_africa
Mrs South Africa has officially announced the 2025 top 30 finalists following a competitive semi-final round held at Hotel Sky in Sandton.
The semi-final showcase was hosted by media personality Ayanda Thabethe and featured a performance by singer-songwriter Lloyd Cele.
The event, which began on 2 July, included empowerment workshops, a swimwear presentation, and in-depth judging sessions.
The finalists were announced after three days of closed interviews, workshops, rehearsals, and a dazzling live showcase. Judges assessed the contestants on leadership potential, community involvement, and communication skills.
The semi-finals concluded last Friday with a glamorous stage event, where the contestants stepped into the spotlight one last time before the final cut.
Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs described this year’s group as “simply astonishing”.
“Every entrant arrives with a story worth telling. Our job is to amplify those stories and share their messages of courage, hope, and purpose, while equipping them to become leaders in their own spheres,” she said.
She added that each of the semi-finalists has the ability to impact their communities and help change the world.
“We’ve seen them go from women already beaming with confidence but unsure how best to direct their strengths, into powerful leaders who can command a room and bring about change through sheer force of will. We look forward to seeing what else the journey of life holds for them.”
ALSO READ: Former Mrs South Africa wins big in California
Meet the 2025 Mrs South Africa finalists
Anita Momberg, 46 – Kuilsrivier, Western Cape
Bontle Manana, 35 – Pretoria, Gauteng
Carika Bebb, 44 – Cape Town, Western Cape
Czar Motsuenyane, 39 – Randburg, Gauteng
Emihle Heli, 25 – Kuilsrivier, Western Cape
Jessica Erasmus, 40 – Pretoria, Gauteng
Lebo Mfeka, 43 – Krugersdorp, Gauteng
Lioni Birch, 42 – Roodepoort, Gauteng
Manani Botes, 37 – Tzaneen, Limpopo
Meg Harvey – Bryanston, Gauteng
Miliswa Jordan, 47 – Midrand, Gauteng
Rea Seabela, 39 – Boksburg, Gauteng
Rechaux Browne, 44 – Cape Town, Western Cape
Rona Hogins, 40 – Krugersdorp, Gauteng
Samantha Gillion, 41 – Gordons Bay, Western Cape
Sarah Bond, 34 – Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Sarah Louw, 36 – Pretoria, Gauteng
Sarah Morgan Walker, 38 – Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Sinothile Kubu, 40 – Vaal Park, Free State
Siyasanga Mophethe, 39 – Bloemfontein, Free State
Stellie Taute, 46 – Mossel Bay, Western Cape
Talitha Oosthuizen, 42 – Edenvale, Gauteng
Taryn Raubenheimer, 34 – Bedfordview, Gauteng
Thato Butelezi, 37 – Brits, North West
Verusca Franzman, 35 – Vredenburg, Western Cape
Verushka Singh, 39 – Steyn City, Gauteng
Wendy Van Zyl, 55 – Waterkloof, Gauteng
Wilmarie Kriel, 36 – Cape Town, Gauteng
Yvette Muller, 52 – Somerset West, Western Cape
Zaza Letsholo, 43 – Kwamhlanga, Mpumalanga