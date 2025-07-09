All eyes on the crown: Mrs South Africa reveals 2025 top 30 finalists [PICS]

The search for the new queen continues.

Mrs South Africa has officially announced the 2025 top 30 finalists following a competitive semi-final round held at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

The semi-final showcase was hosted by media personality Ayanda Thabethe and featured a performance by singer-songwriter Lloyd Cele.

The event, which began on 2 July, included empowerment workshops, a swimwear presentation, and in-depth judging sessions.

The finalists were announced after three days of closed interviews, workshops, rehearsals, and a dazzling live showcase. Judges assessed the contestants on leadership potential, community involvement, and communication skills.

The semi-finals concluded last Friday with a glamorous stage event, where the contestants stepped into the spotlight one last time before the final cut.

Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs described this year’s group as “simply astonishing”.

“Every entrant arrives with a story worth telling. Our job is to amplify those stories and share their messages of courage, hope, and purpose, while equipping them to become leaders in their own spheres,” she said.

She added that each of the semi-finalists has the ability to impact their communities and help change the world.

“We’ve seen them go from women already beaming with confidence but unsure how best to direct their strengths, into powerful leaders who can command a room and bring about change through sheer force of will. We look forward to seeing what else the journey of life holds for them.”

Meet the 2025 Mrs South Africa finalists

Anita Momberg, 46 – Kuilsrivier, Western Cape

Bontle Manana, 35 – Pretoria, Gauteng

Carika Bebb, 44 – Cape Town, Western Cape

Czar Motsuenyane, 39 – Randburg, Gauteng

Emihle Heli, 25 – Kuilsrivier, Western Cape

Jessica Erasmus, 40 – Pretoria, Gauteng

Lebo Mfeka, 43 – Krugersdorp, Gauteng

Lioni Birch, 42 – Roodepoort, Gauteng

Manani Botes, 37 – Tzaneen, Limpopo

Meg Harvey – Bryanston, Gauteng

Miliswa Jordan, 47 – Midrand, Gauteng

Rea Seabela, 39 – Boksburg, Gauteng

Rechaux Browne, 44 – Cape Town, Western Cape

Rona Hogins, 40 – Krugersdorp, Gauteng

Samantha Gillion, 41 – Gordons Bay, Western Cape

Sarah Bond, 34 – Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Sarah Louw, 36 – Pretoria, Gauteng

Sarah Morgan Walker, 38 – Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Sinothile Kubu, 40 – Vaal Park, Free State

Siyasanga Mophethe, 39 – Bloemfontein, Free State

Stellie Taute, 46 – Mossel Bay, Western Cape

Talitha Oosthuizen, 42 – Edenvale, Gauteng

Taryn Raubenheimer, 34 – Bedfordview, Gauteng

Thato Butelezi, 37 – Brits, North West

Verusca Franzman, 35 – Vredenburg, Western Cape

Verushka Singh, 39 – Steyn City, Gauteng

Wendy Van Zyl, 55 – Waterkloof, Gauteng

Wilmarie Kriel, 36 – Cape Town, Gauteng

Yvette Muller, 52 – Somerset West, Western Cape

Zaza Letsholo, 43 – Kwamhlanga, Mpumalanga

