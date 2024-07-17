WATCH: ‘Jail him’ – Mzansi celebs reacts to disturbing video of man assaulting his mother

The clip shows the woman, who is trying to defend herself, being punched and slapped.

While South Africans are still reeling from a video of a teenage boy assaulting his grandmother, another disturbing video has emerged.

Posted by TV personality Siv Ngesi on Instagram, the video shows a man violently fighting with an elderly woman, believed to be his mother, in a kitchen.

The clip shows the woman, who is trying to defend herself, being punched and slapped until she is forcefully pushed out the door, falling on her back.

“Trigger warning‼️ While some of us would do anything to just get one kiss or hug from their mother, some are abusing them!

“Make this man famous and jail him! He needs the community to speak to him! The person recording needs an ass kicking as well!” Siv captioned the video.

The video has sparked outrage, with many celebrities and the public condemning the violence against the elderly.

Warning! This video may upset sensitive viewers

Picture: Siv Ngesi, Instagram screenshot.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Why are you killing me?’ – Teenager arrested for allegedly assaulting grandmother

Teen who assaulted grandma released on warning

In a separate recent incident, a 19-year-old who was arrested for assaulting his grandmother has been released on warning.

Luvo Ngqaza was arrested on 3 July and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to IOL, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Ngqaza’s release, with his case postponed until 27 September.

His grandmother has been granted a protection order, and Ngqaza’s release conditions include attending his trial, residing at an address in Bloekombos, and regularly attending school.

“We will continue supporting the grandmother, and we have sent word that people should stay close and ensure Luvo stays away from the grandmother’s house,” Dambuza said, as quoted by the publication.

NOW READ: ‘Disgusting!’ – Nkosazana Daughter slams MacG’s claim about Master KG relationship