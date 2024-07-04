‘Why are you killing me?’ – Teenager arrested for allegedly assaulting grandmother

The teenager is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.

Western Cape police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for allegedly assaulting his grandmother in her home in Kraaifontein last month.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the teenager can be seen allegedly hitting his grandmother, who falls as she asks him why he’s trying to kill her in her home.

She asks him: “What are you using to cook and where did you get the food you’re cooking? Why are you killing me? Beat me to death since you were sent to kill me in my own house.”

He is heard saying “I will kill you” while pointing his finger at her.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they had registered a case docket after the teenager was arrested at his home in Wallacedene on Wednesday night.

“The victim, who is from Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, was traced where she is being treated in hospital for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement,” said Traut.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred a month ago in June at the residence of the victim and that Saps (South African Police Service) were summoned to the scene, but it is said that the family took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.

“The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet. On this basis, Saps intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim,” said Traut.

‘Teenager must be dealt with’

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe has asked officials of her department to follow up on the video to ensure that there is justice for the grandmother.

She further called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly on the information.

“The continued abuse of the elderly calls for urgent measures aimed at addressing and curbing this ongoing conduct,” said Tolashe.

“Sadly, this incident happens on the heels of June 15 when South Africa joined the citizens of the world and participated in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which aims to raise awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older persons whilst promoting the respect and dignity for this population.

“Elder abuse is a serious problem that affects millions of older persons,” she said.

“Elder abuse is a global public health, human rights, and criminal justice problem. It goes beyond, socio-economic classes but remains an understudied and under-reported phenomenon,” added Tolashe.

She called on community members to speak out when abuse of older persons is suspected or happens.