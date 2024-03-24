WATCH: Nomcebo Zikode strikes again with another banger ‘Izono Zami’

'Izono Zami is a prelude to my upcoming album...'

Following the success of her single Inkanyezi, Nomcebo Zikode is back with another banger titled Izono Zami.

The highly anticipated single speaks about the Grammy Award-winning singer’s journey of hope and resilience.

“I have always been an artist who is honest and transparent about my vulnerabilities. While I am someone who is known for my deep spirituality, I also experience challenges and problems like everyone else. I get frustrated, I sin and I am not perfect,” Nomcebo said.

Translated as ‘my sins,’ the singer said Izono Zami explores spirituality, vulnerability, and a strong belief in God.

She added: “What keeps me going is my unwavering faith in God, and if I have one wish, it’s that this single gives listeners across the world hope and belief that things will get better if you lean on Him.

“When the music comes from your heart, people don’t have to understand each and every word for them to resonate with it. With ‘Izono Zami,’ we will be spreading more love and healing to the world.”

Nomcebo’s coming album

The Jerusalema hitmaker said Izono Zami is a preview of her upcoming album, which she describes as a gift to a world in need of healing and inspiration.

She explained: Izono Zami is a prelude to my upcoming album. Like many of us, I’ve been through a lot in recent years, and I truly believe music has been my salvation. I want this album to heal and inspire those who need it most.”

Izono Zami was released on Friday, 22 March, and is available now on all major streaming platforms.

“The time has arrived, bakithi. My first release of the year, titled ‘Izono Zami,’ is dropping this Friday, 22 March. I hope you will relate to this song; it is very spiritual to me,” Nomcebo wrote on Instagram ahead of the release.

