MaMkhize’s Masterclass: life lessons, financial woes, and fans shouting ‘Pay back the money!’

KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize caused a social media storm.

Controversial businessperson Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has got tongues wagging again.

She shared a video of herself dancing, accompanied by the caption: “My side of the story doesn’t matter anymore.”

“Life happened, it hurt. I healed. But most importantly, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again.”

While the post was meant to be introspective, social media users quickly reminded her of the real “table” she should be worrying about, the one at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Financial Woes and Tax Troubles

MaMkhize has faced a turbulent financial period, with SARS issuing a whopping R37.9 million tax bill in 2023.

The preservation order placed on her assets, including Royal AM Football Club, signaled the severity of her financial troubles.

The situation worsened in December 2024 when Royal AM struggled to pay salaries, leading to disgruntled players and staff.

FIFA even slapped the club with a transfer ban, further compounding their issues. In a dramatic turn of events, the club was ultimately auctioned on March 15, 2025, to settle outstanding debts.

Now, South African football fans are left wondering whether the new ownership will result in a fresh club identity, including potential changes to the name and staff.

However, while MaMkhize reflected on her journey, social media had a field day. Some unimpressed followers quickly took to Twitter (or X, for those keeping up) to voice their opinions.

In true Mzansi fashion, some netizens found humour in the situation, while others did not hesitate to tag SARS in their replies because why miss an opportunity to stir the pot?

Here are a few gems:

A Costly Lesson

As the dust settles on the sale of Royal AM, all eyes are on what happens next.

Will the new owners rebrand?

Will players and staff get a fresh start?

And most importantly, will MaMkhize ever escape the watchful eye of SARS?

One thing is certain: in the game of life (and taxes), the only table that truly matters is where you settle your debts.

Unfortunately for MaMkhize, SARS has reserved a seat just for her.