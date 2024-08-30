WATCH: Rugby star Wandile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s lobola ceremony

Stormers rugby player Wandile Simelane is officially off the market, having recently paid lobola for his now-wife, Bianca Coster.

Bianca is an actress and internet personality, also famously recognised as the face behind the profile picture of Chris Excel, an online troll on X (formerly Twitter).

The actress shared glimpses of their special day with her followers on Instagram.

In the video, Bianca documented her journey from her workplace on Friday, the day before the lobola ceremony, as she travelled to Eswatini.

The following day, the ceremony took place at her grandmother’s home, capturing the essence of this meaningful occasion.

She captioned the video: “Promise kept, Ngiyabonga Myeni Wam,” which translates to “Thank you, my husband.”

Bianca and Wandile’s relationship

The couple, who have kept their relationship under wraps, have been dating for a few years.

Bianca told TshisaLIVE that they have been together for three years, on and off.

She said Wandile sent a letter to her parents on 10 August, leading to the lobola ceremony on 24 August.

“He brought it up to me earlier this year, and I wasn’t sure if he was serious until June when he sat me down again to say he was ready to go ahead with it. The energy we share is unmatched,” Bianca said, as quoted by the publication.

Other celebrity weddings

Other celebrities who have recently tied the knot include soccer star Neo Maema and reality star Gogo Maweni.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Neo Maema married his partner, Tsholofelo Phoko, in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Wow,just saw the pictures of Neo Maema , Sundowns star midfielder getting married! 🎉 What a lovely ceremony,wishing him & his partner a lifetime of happiness & love.Can't wait to see him light up the field this season, both on & off pitch! 💫⚽👆❤️💛 #Congratulations #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/O2nIGXCeZA — 🅨🅔🅛🅛🅞🅜🅐🅝 (@YELL0MAN) August 25, 2024

Similarly, Gogo Maweni and her partner, Sabelo Mgube, recently celebrated their union with a stunning traditional wedding in KwaZulu-Natal.

