Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary [PICS]

The couple also welcomed their second baby girl recently.

South African rugby star Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

The pair marked the occasion with heartfelt messages on their respective Instagram pages, expressing love and gratitude for each other.

“Happy 7th anniversary, my beautiful wife. Thank you for all the beauty and love you give our family. I choose to love you every day until forever,” Bongi wrote, also sharing a quote by American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Picture: Bongi Mbonambi’s Instagram screenshot.

As they celebrated this special occasion, Anastacia also hinted they had welcomed their second baby girl.

She shared they dated for two years before getting married, adding: “So, I have known you for 9 years in total, and now, 2 kids later… thank you for being a provider, protector, best girl dad, and hubby. I love you with all my heart…”

“Happy 7th wedding anniversary, my darling husband… 7 years of God’s grace and mercy on this incredible hills-and-valleys journey called marriage.”

Inside Anastacia’s baby shower

A few days ago, Anastacia posted a video on Instagram, giving her followers a sneak peek inside her baby shower.

“A beautiful, intimate baby shower. Last one of my life. I appreciate all these special ladies in my life. Makes Ballito feel like home; the circle is small, but I can call on these women anytime,” she wrote, captioning the video.

In another post, the rugby WAG expressed her excitement about the arrival of her baby: “I want to be fully present in my newborn bubble. I’m so excited, you’d swear it’s my first time.

“Don’t have the energy to take any content. The last trimester calls for lots of rest… Will try to do some last bit of content for August before the baby arrives.”

