Sundowns midfielder Maema targeting more records

Sundowns have been unstoppable in this campaign and they are currently on a 26-game unbeaten streak.

With the DStv Premiership title already wrapped up, it’s all about breaking more records for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their overall unbeaten record that stretches from last season stands at 50 league matches following the 1-0 win over Royal AM on Saturday.



The Brazilians will be looking to make it 51 games without a defeat when they play Thwihli Thwahla again on Tuesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.



Masandawana midfielder Neo Maema is hoping for a perfect end to the season as the Tshwane giants target victory in the remaining four games to end the season without a blip on their record.

‘It’s going to be important to keep the consistency in the last few games because we want to break our own record of last season to show that there’s some kind of progression in our game,” the 28-year-old midfielder told Sundowns media team.

“We saw Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten in 48 games and they also clinched their league title and it’s a goal we can reach. It’s up to us to keep the consistency and make sure that we don’t lose games where we know that everything is against us.

“We’re in control of everything and we can make sure that we win our games so that if we’re unbeaten 50 games, then it can go to 60 games. It’s possible with this talented group of players. It’s a privilege to play for such a big club and to represent these beautiful supporters and from our side, we can only reach our goals to make sure that they are proud of us.”

Maema revealed the challenge of playing the remaining games knowing that the championship is already secured. Sundowns are also sharpening their tools for next month’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium.

“We needed the three points from this game (against Royal AM) because we just came from a draw. As champions, we can’t play two draws in a row and we needed the three points so that the confidence in camp goes up,” he said.

“After being champions, there are always going to be difficult matches. Especially, when we have already wrapped up the title and this match is no different to any other match. We just want to win and raise the confidence in camp to make sure we’re ready for what is going to be a difficult final.”