WATCH: ‘It was nice, but I missed seven colours’ – Siya Kolisi on first Christmas away from home

Siya and his family moved to France a few months ago.

Rugby champion Siya Kolisi and his family spent their first Christmas in France this year.

The family moved abroad in August as Siya officially joined the French rugby team, Racing 92.

Taking to Instagram recently, he said he had a great time with his family on Christmas Day, but missed that South African feel.

“I am here in the French Alps, sitting in the snow. It’s been a great holiday. Don’t worry about the cold weather because if you just put on three layers of lotion, you will be fine.

“Anyway, I thought while sitting here for Christmas with my family that I miss seven colours, meat, Koo beans, white rice, beetroot, and more… Please tag me and show me your seven colours or what you guys got up to on Christmas Day,” Siya said.

Inside Kolisi family’s Christmas at the Club Med Alpe d’Huez – French Alps

Siya’s wife, Rachel Kolisi, posted a video a few days ago, giving fans a sneak peek inside their snowy Christmas.

She said they travelled by train for about five hours from Paris to the French Alps, also sharing that they would spend six days there.

“It is just incredible, and they’ve put so many incredible personal touches everywhere for us. Obviously, given us a Christmas tree, way better than we had at home.

“Yesterday was the first time any of us tried skiing! Today, we were all feeling super confident! (We have the most amazing instructors) I can’t believe how many little kids fly down those mountains,” she added.

Rachel also shared that it was the first time her kids had seen and touched snow, adding: “Super exciting to see how happy they were.”

