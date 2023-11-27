WATCH: Racing 92 fans cheer Kolisi after Bok skipper’s winning debut

The Springbok captain has helped his new team go top of the log in France.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi celebrated his first victory as a Racing 92 player by dancing and singing with the fans in Paris on Sunday night.

Springbok captain Kolisi played 54 minutes of his team’s 32-10 win against La Rochelle, which helped the Paris-based side go top of the Top 14 log.

After the match Kolisi, who was cheered from the field in the second half, danced and sang with the fans.

The 32-year-old Kolisi led the Boks to a second consecutive World Cup title in Paris last month when the Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the 2023 final. He was also in charge when the Boks beat England in the final in Japan in 2019.

Kolisi’s new team, Racing, have now won six games of their last eight outings to sit at the top of the points table.

‘Nervous’

The Bok skipper told AFP afterwards he had been nervous ahead of his debut: “I was quite nervous before the game because your reputation and all that you do can only take you so far.

“The guys only respect you by what you do on the field and that’s what I wanted to do, play well and add value with what I do on the field.

“It’s going to be tough for me to stamp my authority but I’m going to give my best,” he added.

According to AFP, the former Sharks and Stormers flank Kolisi has become a poster boy for French rugby since the end of the World Cup featuring on television programmes and on the cover of newspapers.