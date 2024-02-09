WATCH: The Undertaker makes a WWE-style entrance before Cristiano Ronaldo match in Saudi

The Undertaker made an appearance during the final of the Riyadh Season Cup between Crisitiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Neymar’s Al-Hilal.

In a bid to build hype around the Riyadh Season Cup final in Saudi Arabia, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Undertaker made an appearance before a match between Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr and Neymar’s Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Undertaker is at the Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal match 😭😭😭

Real name Mark William Calaway, The Undertaker’s entrance was nothing different from his performances on the WWE. One would’ve mistakenly thought the wrestler had stepped out of retirement and was headed for another contest in the ring.

The Riyadh Season Cup is part of the annual Saudi Arabian state-funded entertainment and sport festival known as the Riyadh Season.

The wrestler strode to the pitch before kick-off, as the two teams were lined-up before the final. Like the ball boys in awe on Undertaker, so was soccer star Ronaldo who couldn’t contain his excitement, as the ‘dead man walking’ hoisted the trophy.

Riyadh Season

The Riyadh Season was stablished in 2019 and it includes a range of festivities, in sport and entertainment.

Anthony Joshua’s fight with Otto Wallin on 23 December, dubbed the “Day of Reckoning”, one of the headline events from this year’s festival. Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou kicked off this year’s Riyadh Season back in late October.

Three teams are competing in the Riyadh Season Cup; Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Each team faced off against each another in a league format and the team with the highest points, Al-Hilal, ultimately won the Riyadh Season Cup after beating Al-Nassr 2-0.

More trouble for Vince

In January head of WWE Vince McMahon announced his resignation from the organisation amid allegation of sex trafficking from a former employee.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” read a statement from McMahon released at the time.

Retired wrestler Ryback spoke to US media saying more allegations against McMahon will emerge.

“Vince McMahon … will go down as one of the most evil humans to have ever existed. And there is far worse to come out on him and many others still in the company who also knew of his activity. It’s all going to come out if they keep looking. They’ve hidden everything with nondisclosure agreements,” Ryback told News Nation.

