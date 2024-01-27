WWE boss Vince McMahon resigns, again “Out of respect for the WWE Universe,” amid sex trafficking allegations

In 2022 McMahon briefly retired from the WWE following revelations of multiple pay-outs to several women

The WWE head has announced his resignation from the global organization amid allegation of sex trafficking from a former employee. Picture: by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The head of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Vince McMahon has announced his resignation from the global organization amid allegation of sex trafficking from a former employee.

Janel Grant alleges McMahon and another ex-executive, John Laurinaitis, sexually assaulted and trafficked her to entice wrestling talent.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” read a statement from McMahon released on Friday.

“Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.”

Not a first time

This isn’t the first time McMahon has needed to defend himself and even step down from his role. In 2022 McMahon briefly retired from WWE in July 2022 following revelations of multiple pay-outs to several women connected to sexual misconduct allegations.

In the same year The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon has paid more than $12 million to four women formerly associated with WWE over the past 16 years to keep quiet about affairs and alleged misconduct, including a former female wrestler who claims he coerced her into oral sex.

Netflix deal

The allegations against McMahon comes just days after the WWE penned a deal with Netflix, which will see the wrestling brand available on the streaming platform from next year.

“This deal is transformative,” said TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro in a statement. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.”

“We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base,” averred WWE President Nick Khan.

Global phenomenon

After taking over from his father, also named Vince, and grandfather Jess, McMahon transformed the WWE from its regional beginnings, into a publicly traded international enterprise with hundreds of employees in offices worldwide.

As he took the sport global, the younger McMahon delivered a unique and colorful brand of wrestling, recruiting the likes of Hulk Hogan — who went on to become a megastar far beyond his ring performances.

