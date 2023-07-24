WATCH: Lerato Kganyago gets a Rolex for her birthday

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Lerato Kganyago celebrated her 41st birthday in style on Saturday, 22 July.

While Lerato previously shared that for many years she preferred being alone on her birthday, this year was different.

The radio personality posted snaps and videos on her social media pages, giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day.

“A weekend filled with lots of love,” she wrote on Instagram, posting her gifts, which included a Rolex.

The luxurious timepiece is estimated to cost over R90 000.

Another video Lerato posted on Instagram, shows she also hit the club to celebrate her birthday.

Here is how Lerato Kganyago celebrated her birthdays in the past few years.

In 2021, Lerato shared that for many years, she spent her birthday and Christmas Day alone. She said on those days, she preferred to be by herself because she lost two people who were close to her heart.

“Always took these days to switch off and reflect… But also because I lost my best friend on my birthday many years ago, and I lost a woman who raised me a few weeks before Christmas Day. So that feeling of wanting to be alone is creeping again,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She shared on Twitter that she would be sleeping on her birthday. This after a fan asked her why she did not take a Covid-19 vaccine on her birthday instead of the day before.

Marriage proposal (2020)

She said she was working upstairs and had no idea that her now husband, Thami Ndlela, was planning a surprise proposal downstairs.

This came a few weeks after Lerato released a statement announcing she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.

“While I was in my bedroom doing my radio show!!! This was happening downstairs, and I had NO CLUE! Thank you @mabutlainno. Thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes,” wrote Kganyago in her caption.

