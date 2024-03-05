WATCH: News Café launches in Eastgate Mall

Beyond its strategic location and tantalising menu, News Café Eastgate Mall offers a unique blend of culinary delights and vibrant ambiance.

Having initially opened its doors late last November, News Café Eastgate marked its official launch last week Thursday.

Esteemed guests and the media were invited to celebrate the successful start of the establishment.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, News Café’s Operations Executive, Ryan Pellatt, discussed the strategic decision behind choosing the Eastgate location.

“The location was chosen primarily based on the surrounding area,” explained Ryan. “We don’t have any presence here. So, for us, it was an area where we knew there was a lot of potential for our store.

“We know that we have a lot of our customer base residing in the area. And then from there, it was about identifying the right location within the area.”

News Café Eastgate Mall

Whether you’re craving a gourmet meal or seeking to unwind with friends over cocktails, News Café Eastgate welcomes you to indulge in a culinary journey like no other.

Breakfast

The breakfast offerings feature classics such as the FarmHouse meal – a hearty combination of two eggs, streaky or back bacon, two pork sausages, spicy baked beans, chips, toast, and a grilled tomato.

For those seeking something a bit different, there are also tantalising options such as omelettes and Hangover fried rice, comprising egg-fried brown rice, chili mince, mixed peppers, red onion, soy sauce, and a fried egg.

With prices ranging from R50 to R125 for breakfast meals, the coffee menus and smoothies range from R25 to R52.

Food Menu

The menu boasts an extensive selection, allowing patrons to explore a wide range of flavours and dishes.

From fresh seafood to hearty burgers, crisp salads to satisfying sandwiches, and indulgent platters, the options are abundant.

The price range for the food menu is R38 to R420.

Cocktails

Well known for its cocktails, News Café Eastgate also offers a wide range of cocktails.

The establishment is open from Monday to Saturday, from 8 am until 2 am. On Sundays, it’s open from 8 am until midnight.

