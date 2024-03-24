Natalie Dormer on ‘White Lies’ filming experience in Cape Town: On-screen chemistry and more

Natalie portrays the character of investigative journalist, Edie Hansen, on the show.

Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games star Natalie Dormer, who is a lead cast member of White Lies, a new M-net crime thriller, recently spoke to us about her experience during the filming of the show in Cape Town.

Natalie portrays the character of investigative journalist, Edie Hansen, who has dedicated her life to uncovering the truth.

Speaking about the moments that stood out for her during the filming of White Lies, Natalie highlighted her on-screen chemistry with co-star Brendan Daniels.

“There were so many good killer scenes just because of the dramatic nature of the show, and it was a great ensemble cast. I have great affection for my scenes with Brendan Daniels. He’s a fantastic actor, and playing that relationship of Forty and Edie and the way it grows was really just a joy,” she told The Citizen

The international actress expressed her appreciation for Cape Town’s scenery and its diverse offerings.

“We shot in some really beautiful places. So, during the course of shooting the show, for three months, I was just exposed to all the colour and texture of Cape Town.

“Cape Town is such a spectacular city. We were in the inner city and the beauty and texture, but also the grit and the dirt of some of the areas of Cape Town, the full diverse mix of everything, the mountains and the sea, was just spectacular.”

Natalie said in her spare time, she managed to squeeze in a safari trip. She added: “I didn’t get a lot of time for obvious reasons but I managed to go on a Safari. I went to the Little Karoo and also visited Sanbona Wildlife Reserve. I had an amazing time there. It was a very intense shoot as people would understand,” she said.

Bringing Edie Hansen to life

As a lead character, Eddie goes through deep emotional depths. Natalie said it was not hard for her to go through all the emotions as it comes with the job.

“I have been doing it for a while. What was special for me about this show was that, it was South Africa and a brand new experience for me. Just to be in the space in South Africa and have that adventure of playing an outsider coming in.

“So life imitated art in that way, playing the outsider, coming back to face her demons. I think the audience can expect lots of twists and turns. That’s the fun thing about the show is you think you’ve worked out what happened, who done it. And then there is a cliffhanger.”

Natalie said she hopes that South Africans watch the show, feel and see Cape Town in all its multiple colours.

She added: “I hope the audience watch it and they feel that it’s realistic and a compelling portrayal of what it feels like to be a South African and what South Africa is dealing with right now. And for me, I speak as an international.

“I think an international audience will be curious and fascinated to see this world that they haven’t seen. To see Cape Town and to feel its beauty and its challenges and hopefully to be really intrigued and curious about South Africa in a way that they haven’t been before.”

