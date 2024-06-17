How ‘Izingane Zesthembu’ and other celebrities celebrated Father’s Day

Take a glimpse into the lives of Ayanda Makayi, Vuyo Biyela and Duma Ndlovu in celebration of Father's Day...

Father’s Day saw heartfelt tributes and celebrations from celebrities across the country, including some of the stars from Izingane Zesthembu.

Abo Mseleku, who was away from home on the day, told The Citizen that she did not plan anything due to work commitments.

However, she said she sent her dad, Musa Mseleku, a message. She added: “We usually cook real food and buy cake. I’m not at home, so I have no tradition in Johannesburg; it’s just me.”

Mpiloenhle Mseleku also shared that she wrote a heartwarming letter to her father.

She added: “From countless lessons taught to endless sacrifices made, his actions always speak louder than words. He exemplifies strength, kindness, and resilience, showing what it means to live with integrity.

“His wisdom is a beacon of light in dark moments, and his laughter fills hearts with joy. His strength, integrity, and boundless generosity inspire me daily. Striving to live up to the incredible example he sets, I am so proud to be his child.”

ALSO READ: Fathers Day: Cherish and celebrate your dad every day

A glimpse into the lives of some famous fathers

Vuyo Biyela

The Sibongile & the Dlaminis star said he believes that fatherhood comes first.

“I’m a father before I’m an actor, so balance is not a question. I always make time for my kids regardless of my busy schedule. When I’m not on call, we love playing educational board games, and since my son is a football fanatic, my daughter and I always support him at his training sessions and matches.

“My daughter always gives us live performances of singing and dance every night before bedtime, where everyone shares a good laugh.”

Ayanda Makayi

Known for his role as Stokie on Gqeberha: The Empire, Makayi said balancing his career with responsibilities is never easy, especially because he is far from his child.

He explained: “He is in Johannesburg and I’m here in Gqeberha, but it’s important to always remember the purpose and why I am here, which is for him and being a father who can provide for him.

“Lwandle loves swimming, so I try to take him to his lessons whenever I can. We love singing together, even in his baby language.”

Ayanda Makayi and his son. Picture: Supplied

Duma Ndlovu

The legendary playwright and producer said balancing his demanding career with fatherhood has also been a challenge.

He added: “But I have always made it a priority to set aside dedicated time for my children. We always gather and share meals and laughter.

“When I’m not working, I engage in activities my family and children enjoy, such as telling stories, weekend road trips to the villages, and family nights. These moments are precious to me, and I cherish the bond we share.”

Duma Ndlovu and his children. Picture: Supplied

NOW READ: Fashion looks at the 2024 National Assembly inaugural sitting