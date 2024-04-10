Daily news update: Zuma wins electoral case | Load shedding ‘to end this year’ | Diamond boss stands as MP

In today’s news, the Electoral Court has upheld the MK party’s appeal to have Jacob Zuma listed as a candidate, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has vowed to end load shedding this year, and controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg will stand as an independent candidate in the elections.

We also look at a municipality being fined R200 million for polluting rivers, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth showing off his new car and TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo’s extravagant outfit at Cassper Nyovest’s wedding.

Electoral Court rules in favour of Zuma and MK party ahead of 29 May polls

The Electoral Court has upheld former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for striking him off the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s candidates list.

This means Zuma can contest the elections on 29 May.

The IEC previously upheld an objection to Zuma being included on the list because of his previous conviction and sentence for contempt of court.

‘I know you don’t believe me, but it’s true’ – Mashatile vows to end load shedding by end of year

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is adamant load shedding will come to an end in 2024.

Mashatile made the comments at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Public Management, Governance, and Public Policy on Tuesday.

Controversial diamond boss stands as MP ‘for the people’

The diamond dealer’s name did not appear on the original list of candidates to which political parties and the public could object. The deadline for this was 27 March.

Nevertheless, Louis Liebenberg has meanwhile been added to the list of candidates which the the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will publish on 10 April.

Mpumalanga municipality fined R200m for polluting rivers

The NPA said it has welcomed a R200 million fine imposed on the Govan Mbeki Municipality for contravention of environmental legislation on Tuesday.

A statement from the National Prosecuting Authority explained that the Mpumalanga municipality was found guilty of six counts relating to contravention of the National Environmental Act (NEMA) 107 of 1998, pollution of water resources, contravention of the National Water Act 36 of 1998, failure to comply with a compliance notice, unauthorised disposal of water, and contravention of an Act that detrimentally affects water resources.

MK party merchandise is flying off the shelves and small businesses are cashing in

Small businesses are cashing in, as the demand for political party merchandise soars ahead of the national elections.

As South Africans prepare to place an ‘X’ next to their chosen candidate on 29 May, supporters have been loud and proud about their political preferences – through their party gear.

‘A beast for a beast’ – Eben Etzebeth shows off his new R4 mil ‘monster’ whip

One of Mzansi’s most-loved rugby players, Eben Etzebeth got a new car, and like all men, and women do, just had to show off his new toy on social media.

In the short video clip shared on Instagram, Eben’s face has the expression of an excited little boy as he unlocks his new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest praises Somzi’s dramatic wedding outfit

South African television presenter Somizi Mhlongo’s daring fashion choice at Cassper Nyovest’s wedding caught everyone’s attention including the groom’s.

‘Phumakim’ Rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo married business development consultant Pulane Natasha Mojaki in a ceremony unexpected by the public and fans over the weekend.

Sundowns lead race to sign AmaZulu winger

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be favourites to land AmaZulu winger Tshepang Moremi.

Moremi has been one of the key players for Usuthu this season and his good displays for Pablo Franco Martin’s side saw him being included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Fifa International Series friendlies in Algeria last month.

28 hours, 8 different planes — Bulls’ travel nightmare for Northampton clash

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says their travel schedule to England for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Northampton Saints on Saturday at Franklin’s Garden (kick-off at 9pm) is not ideal for a team involved in high-performance sport.

White expressed his concerns about the lack of travel preparations from SA Rugby this past Saturday in his post-match press conference following the Bulls’ last 16 win over Lyon when he lambasted Saru for not having their travel itinerary ready, saying they would struggle to get flights for his 40-plus member team.

