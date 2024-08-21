‘Welcome Lucas’: Another fan names child after former Leeds and Bafana Bafana captain

Radebe, who was known as The Chief by Leeds fans, made 256 appearances for the English club from 1994 to 2005.

Another Leeds Football Club fan has named their offspring after its former player and former Bafana Bafana Captain Lucas Radebe. Alex Dodd (Getty Images) and @garylufc (X)

Another Leeds Football Club fan has named their offspring after its former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe.

“Named my first baby boy Lucas, born 10th August 2024. He’s a Big Leeds fan already,” wrote a fan announcing on social media.

“Wow, Congratulations Gary welcome Lucas to the land of plenty. May God bless him to realise his talent,” Radebe responded.

Wow Congratulations Gary welcome Lucas to the land of plenty . May God bless him to realise his talent. https://t.co/VHta3tnQuR August 21, 2024

Radebe moved to England in 1994 after the English club initially signed Philemon Masinga for a transfer fee of £250,000.

Though he was reportedly included in the deal to keep Masinga happy, he went on to become a club legend, flourishing under former Arsenal coach George Graham who made Radebe Leeds Captain, where he was known as The Chief.

Radebe made 256 appearances for the club from 1994 to 2005.

ALSO READ: Several Leeds United fans have named their children after Lucas Radebe

Lucasville

The recently born Lucas isn’t the first to be named after the South African. In 2019 after one fan shared that he had named their son after Radebe, more supporters of the club came forward to share photos of their own Lucases.

Its defo a leeds fan thing my lad lucas! Again named after @LucasRadebe! Middle names are james and allan, wonder where them names come from @JamesMilner and allan clarke pic.twitter.com/BPx3goxOqp — liam quantock (@quannyGK1) August 4, 2019

“It’s defo a Leeds fan thing my lad Lucas! Again named after @LucasRadebe! Middle names are James and Allan, wonder where them names come from @JamesMilner and Allan Clarke,” commented Liam Quantock.

Radebe has also had a beer — the Radebeer — named after him in Leeds, and the rock band Kaiser Chiefs based their name on the SA club of their football hero.

Second great day this week-little chat with The Chief himself @LucasRadebe in South Africa and @curlywand Simon Rix of The Kaiser Chiefs in Leeds at the @lufctrust mural #lufc #LUFC . Go see it in Potternewton Lane at Sweeney Todds (Lucas got his haircut there).#ALAW #alaw pic.twitter.com/IUaTloGBLs — Steve Riding (@steveridingpics) July 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Bafana forward Mailula completes Wydad loan move

Mokwena brings in Mailula

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena joined Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca after leaving the Tshwane club and in an interview, he said he thought about taking a sabbatical after leaving Downs.

“I thought about it quite extensively, but I’m 37, you know? Why should I take a sabbatical?,” said Mokwena in an interview.

“I’m only beginning my career. I’m fortunate enough that I can say that I’ve coached three incredible football clubs on the African continent, and I’ve forged a career where I don’t think I was given anything on a silver platter.”

A tactician of Mokwena’s calibre is highly sought after and he received other offers, he shared the reason why he decided to go to Morocco instead of taking up the other opportunities.

“The only thing that I can actually say that made me choose Wydad over quite a lot of different options was their intensity, their commitment, their resolve to pull me towards the club,” he uttered.

One of his former players at Sundowns Cassius Mailula will be joining him at Wydad Athletic Club on load from his Canadian team, Toronto FC.

NOW READ: Stylish Keagan Buchanan launches NINE ONE fashion brand