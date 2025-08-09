What Melody Miya’s been doing since leaving ‘Daily Thetha’

From radio waves to youth empowerment and more.

Media personality and youth advocate Melody Miya is using his platforms to inspire and empower young South Africans, both on and off screen.

Best known for his work on 94.7 and SABC1’s Daily Thetha, Miya’s reach extends across radio, social media, sports and grassroots community projects.

Speaking to The Citizen, Miya said that since leaving Daily Thetha, he has focused on his radio career and youth development initiatives.

“I’ve been very fortunate that when I’m not on screen, I’m on radio. I’ve been with 93.8 ever since the change from MixFM and before the recent line-up changes, I was on the drive show,” he said.

Championing youth and community development

Miya’s work includes hosting a global mental wellness event with TikTok, volunteering with the Trevor Noah Foundation and leading his own mental health platform, #BhodlaTV.

He has also worked with Orlando Pirates on football and youth development programmes for the past seven seasons.

“I’ve been very busy with football initiatives and other projects in youth development, which have been a key part of my own growth,” he said.

Outside broadcasting and sport, Miya runs Conquer MIH, a production company specialising in stage, lighting and audiovisual services for corporate and social events.

“That’s also kept me quite busy because it’s a newfound love and passion, and it’s been doing quite well,” he said.

He also hosts school activations and leadership sessions focusing on issues such as self-worth, masculinity and purpose — part of what he describes as his broader mission to create meaningful opportunities for young people.

