Pastor Mboro on club appearances, debut album, and spreading the word

Mboro said he is working on his debut album, set for release in October.

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng made a surprise appearance at a Sandton nightclub on Thursday night for the launch of DJ Sobzeen’s new album.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mboro said he was there to support the DJ and connect with people.

“Sobzeen is a young and upcoming artist with great potential. Through music, he can support himself while entertaining others,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Our music is immortal’: Trompies on lighting up the stage at Imbawula festival, new music and more

Mboro: ‘I spread God’s word in the club’



Mboro said he regularly makes paid club appearances — but with a spiritual purpose.

“Jesus was not discriminatory. Most people in clubs are broken, and when I come in, I help those who are broken to find peace.

“We don’t preach by judging or condemning people. When I talk to them about God’s love and dance with them, they find healing,” he said.

New album coming soon

Mboro also revealed that he is working on his debut album, set for release in October.

He said the project will fuse a variety of musical styles.

“It’s a mixed-genre album. I’m still working on it, but it will be out in the next two months. We’re closing the year on a different level,” he said.

In 2024, Mboro teased his first single, Ngiyaba Slicer — a track inspired by his arrest at the time.

The title loosely translates to “I slice them”, referencing his claim of overcoming those who come against him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in October last year, he said he needed to understand the inner workings of the music industry before officially releasing any music.

“It’s me who’s singing. I need to control the narrative and the direction of the song — what I meant, what I was saying. I have to officially release the song, but first I need to apply my mind and understand how the music industry works.”

NOW READ: ‘There’s a quiet revolution happening’: Anele Mdoda on how SA women are redefining womanhood this Women’s Month