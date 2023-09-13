Former Miss SA Lalela Mswane to co-host ‘Daily Thetha’ on SABC 1

The beauty queen has bagged a TV gig ...

Former Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, is set to make her TV presenting debut on SABC1 next month.

Lalela is Law graduate and was crowned Miss South Africa in 2021. She was also third at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant and made history as the first black and South African woman to be crowned Miss Supranational in Poland in 2022.

The beauty queen has been announced as the new co-host of SABC1’s educational talk show, Daily Thetha, replacing Nicolette Mashile.

Daily Thetha is an edgy, audience-driven, and educational talk show that seeks to inspire the youth of Mzansi. The show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 10:30 am.

Joining Mxolisi Masango, Lalela will make her first appearance on 23 October.

She said she is excited to join the Daily Thetha team and has been warmly embraced by the entire team.

She added: “Being on set the past couple of weeks has brought me great joy and knowledge. I’m grateful to SABC1 and the Daily Thetha team for this wonderful opportunity and honoured to be trusted with this role. I look forward to having daily conversations that build our beautiful South Africa.”

Different side of Lalela

Channel Head: SABC1, Ofentse Thinane said they are excited to welcome Lalela Mswane as the new presenter to Daily Thetha.

“Viewers will see a different side to Lalela than what she is known for. In hosting Daily Thetha, viewers will love how she connects and engages with the panel guests, the audiences, and Mxolisi. Daily Thetha is her first TV presenting gig, and we wish her well on her journey on the show.”

Daily Thetha’s theme for Heritage Month looks at shaking the tables through imperative dialogue by unpacking principles and concepts that challenge individuals to interrogate everyday life experiences with more intent.

The Talk show enables South African youth to take charge of their lives where attitude is vital. Its DNA is that of a social scientist and more leading towards broadcasting for total citizen empowerment through a diverse content offering.

We would like to give a warm welcome to Ms Lalela Mswane who will be joining Mxolisi Masango as co-host from 23 October 2023.



Lalela Mswane held the Miss South Africa 2021 title.



We wish you a fruitful and joyous journey @Lalela_lali – welcome to the #DailyThetha family! pic.twitter.com/YAjVVAGtnr — Official Daily Thetha (@daily_thetha) September 13, 2023

