Who was the late Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As tributes continue to pour in for slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his close friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, those around them have shared their memories of the pair.

The long-time friends were gunned down outside the popular Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida road late on Friday.

Tibz, as he is popularly known, had roots in marketing and served as AKA’s former manager at the most pivotal point in the late rapper’s career. Tibz later transitioned into a career in the culinary world, while remaining friends with the rapper.

Who is Tibz?

Tibz was born and raised in Katlehong.

He has been described as an entrepreneur, a celebrity chef, a brand strategist and a cookbook author, though he is most popularly known for his company and brand Showlove.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tibz started Showlove back in 2007 and drew his inspiration for the name from his late uncle’s supermarket franchise, Thanda Bantu (love all people).

If you were anywhere near Joburg North from around 2007 you understand just how much of an impact Tibz had!



Rest Easy Papas #RIPTibz pic.twitter.com/OiHTCbLPcz— you (@lebolukewarm) February 11, 2023

“The concept of my events came from my complaints: I loved Hip Hop and dressing up and, at the time, no events catered to that. I created a platform for my passion and others fell in love with it. The biggest Hip Hop DJs and artists in SA have all been part of Showlove,” he told GQ in 2018.

His managerial skills were praised particularly in the early stages of AKA’s career when the rapper released hit songs such as Victory Lap. He also helped and managed fellow rapper Reason (real name Sizwe Moeketsi) at his peak in the Hip Hop game.

Over time, Tibz would focus on his love for the culinary and wine industry from 2016, and he would grace magazine covers pushing black creatives in that field.

He released a cookbook, The Colour of Wine: Tasting Change‘ in 2018 and his first own wine venture Atelier.

ALSO READ: DJ Zinhle pays tribute to AKA

I mourn the talent, I mourn for an industry that had so many game changers.

From entity, repertoires, pop bottles, Head Honcho, ALS. There’s just so much Hip Hop gave us back then and we’d be lying if we don’t mention AKA and Tibz in it.— I go hard🤟🏾 (@Bee_Loco) February 11, 2023

The core focus of the cookbook was to tell the personal stories of black winemakers, chefs, sommeliers, “drinkers and connoisseurs, showing how something as fundamental and earthy as wine becomes a taste of what our new world could be,” he told the Sunday Times.

The chef said he wanted to change the perception of wine amongst the black community, changing the stereotypes that they drink cheap wine and were not informed about wine.

Tibz’s love for food would grow from watching cooking shows to hosting and cooking his own private functions and was tipped to open his own restaurant.

Releasing a statement to Timeslive, Tibz’s family said: “To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many, he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days”.

I remember I had a gig to introduce a Finnish tablet to the SA market. I had no clue where to start and, as I nobody, I hit Tibz up and asked if he's keen. He invited me for a meeting at his offices at the Livity building in braam.— 3.0 (@sabz_digital) February 11, 2023

Past controversies

During the MeToo movement in 2018 and 2019, Tibz’s name was mentioned among those being outed for allegedly abusive pasts against women on social media.

The businessman would admit to some of the claims, however, saying he was mentally and emotionally abusive not physically.

This is after former partner Tshepi Vundla publicly named him as part of her MeToo story.

At the time, Tibz wrote a Twitter thread responding to the allegations, he said: “For years I was in a toxic and public relationship with Tshepi Vundla. In this relationship, I [now] realise that I was abusive… but never ever physically. Through my disrespect, I hurt her many times and that is emotional and mental abuse”.

Following his passing, many have brought up this part of his life, stating that they haven’t been able to view him the way they used to, since finding out about this part of his relationship with the influencer.