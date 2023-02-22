WATCH: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot’s sunny vacay in Seychelles

Xanet Scheepers

Israeli actress, Gal Gadot headed to Seychelles with her friends for a much-needed break. The beautiful island with its clear blue waters and white sandy beaches is a remote archipelago made up of more than 100 islands, hidden in the vastness of the Indian Ocean, a very fitting break-away destination for ‘Wonder Woman’.

The actress, who is also a model, singer and martial artist spend her sunny days on the island sipping on cocktails, lounging on the beach and sailing the waters around the island with her friends – Rotem Sela, Liron Weizman, Yael Goldman and Meital Weinberg Adar.

The group stayed in a villa at the luxurious Club Med Seychelles Exclusive Collection resort which is found on the 220-hectare private island of Sainte Anne.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share some pics and videos of her holiday.

In her first post, on 16 February, Gadot shared several photos and videos of herself enjoying the beautiful white sandy beaches.

The only caption she included was a pineapple emoji.

The following day, 17 February, the actress shared a video collage of all the activities she and her friends enjoyed during their holiday on the island.

“Much needed” is all she captioned the post.

Gal Gadot career

Gadot is best known for her role in movies like the Fast & Furious franchises, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Red Notice and Death on the Nile.

Her latest movie, Heart of Stone drops on Netflix on 11 August.

In this action thriller, Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Gadot will be starring opposite Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey.

