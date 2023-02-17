PICS: Eben Etzebeth spotted in a speedo on his Maldives honeymoon

Xanet Scheepers

The ‘master of the speedo’ Faf de Klerk might soon be dethroned by teammate Eben Etzebeth who is honeymooning at Club Med Kani Maldives with his new wife, Anlia.

The Springbok lock married actress and singer Anlia van Rensburg on Saturday, 4 February, during a beautiful ceremony at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

ALSO SEE: PICS: Inside Faf de Klerk’s wedding ceremony and honeymoon

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s Maldives honeymoon

The couple, who met each other in Melkbosstrand, a coastal village north of Cape Town, in March 2022, jetted to their honeymoon on 15 February.

Etzebeth, who is usually a man of few words, took to his Instagram account on Valentine’s Day to share a wedding picture of him and Anlia.

“Meet the newest and most beautiful Etzebeth. Best day of our lives. Our souls were 1, long before our bodies met!” he captioned his post.

Anlia shared the same photo on her Instagram account two days before her hubby’s romantic post.

“Married to my best friend for one week. This is everything,” she captioned her post.

Eben also wasted no time sharing some snaps of his and Anlia’s journey to Club Med Kani Resort in Maldives.

In the first picture, the couple are smiling brightly at the camera, each holding a glass of champagne. In the second frame they are on a boat, en route to their final destination.

“Can’t wait to get to @clubmedkani,” Eben captioned his post.

The picture Eben shared on Thursday of him and Anlia posing on a swing set in the water elicited many humorous responses in the comment section.

“Hell, but it rained a lot there,” commented Afrikaans comedian Radio Raps.

Allan Lamb commented that the swings are the same size as Eben while Jan van Staden wanted to know if they used a tripod to take the picture or asked a random employee to play photographer for them.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Siya Kolisi takes over the dance floor at Eben Etzebeth’s wedding

This is what Friday should look like

On Friday, the newly weds went on a lobster picnic.

“What an amazing outing! First we stopped at a beautiful coral reef spot to see the lively Maldivian sea life and then took the boat to a beautiful island where locals prepared a lobster braai with some local dishes and wine!” Anlia wrote in the caption of the video she shared.

She also shared a photo of her and her new hubby posing next to a “I love Kani” sign wearing matching outfits.

Anlia was dressed in a two piece light blue and yellow Budgy Smuggler bikini while Etzebeth stood tall in his light blue speedo and floppy hat.

“Welcome to Paradise!It was most certainly love at first sight! (Lekker in ons matching @budgysmuggler outfits),” Anlia said in her post.

NOW READ: Steve Hofmeyr blames SA expat for being booted off MSC cruise ship