‘Unseen’: Gail Mabalane heads up new Netflix drama

Kaunda Selisho

There has been a complaint that trailers these days give the entire plot of the film away but the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama, Unseen, starring Gail Mabalane is different.

According to the streaming giant, the new six-part crime thriller Unseen narrates the story of a nondescript domestic worker who goes in search of her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals.

Her reaction to the immense and immediate danger she faces is not as timid as she seems. – Netflix

The gripping series set to premiere on Netflix on 29 March 2023 is produced by Gambit Films, the production powerhouse behind the global smash hit Blood & Water.

Vuyo Dabula as Max in season one of Unseen | Pictures: Supplied/ Netflix © 20223

“Starring Gail Mabalane as Zenzi Mwale, the series includes an impressive list of South African actors such as Rapulana Seiphemo, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs and Dineo Langa.”

Director Nosipho Dumisa calls Unseen “a side of Gail Mabalane we’ve never seen before”.

Who is Gail Mabalane?

According to her TVSA profile, Gail Mabalane was introduced to the public as Gail Nkoane.

ALSO READ: Gail Mabalane shows just how bad her alopecia got

She got her start as a singer and is best known as one of the Top 14 finalists on the sixth season of the M-Net reality competition Idols SA.

“Gail, who auditioned in Bloemfontein, was born and bred in the town of Kimberley. In 2001, she made the Top 5 of Miss Teen SA, and she also enjoyed a stint in Johannesburg as a Kaizer Chiefs cheerleader,” reports TVSA.

WATCH: The official teaser trailer for ‘Unseen’ on Netflix starring Gail Mabalane

She later transitioned into acting and starred as Lelo Sedibe between 2011-2013. Lelo was known to audiences as the young and sexy fashion editor in search of a real love connection, in the M-Net soap opera The Wild.

After her time as Lelo came to an end, Gail immediately bagged the role of Vicky in the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville, produced by Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The same year, she married kwaito musician, TV host and SA’s Got Talent judge Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane. The couple recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

READ NEXT: Kabelo Mabalane pens touching anniversary note to Gail