‘Stay Strong’ – Zandie Khumalo shows supports to Don Design

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandie Khumalo Gumede, has defended one of the late rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ friends – Don Design (Tshediso Mokoko). This after persistent commentary of his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The Forbes family addressed the media on Tuesday, in Johannesburg, with AKA’s father – Tony Fobes urging people to not engage in social media chatter about what happened, particularly when police are still investigating.

One of the names that have frequently come up in online circles is Don Design, who was present and witnessed the tragic shooting of AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Twitter commentators have claimed that the Lemons to Lemonade artist’s friends may have been involved in the shooting that occurred on 10 February, in Durban.

‘I feel for you’

Artist Zandie Khumalo spoke out on the social media allegations after other musicians such as Yanga and DA L.E.S slammed the rumours and came to the defence of Don.

Zandie posted a screenshot of DA L.E.S’s tweet where he said Don had nothing to do with AKA’s death.

“I feel for [you] Don Design wabantu even [though] I don’t know [you]. I know what [you] going through but [you] must know that South Africa has smart people but it’s dominated by a lot of fools with data and smartphones and if [you] are weak your life will be turned upside down by these clueless fools.

“Stay strong bhuti, mourn your friend, heal and continue to live your life as long as [you] know your truth and your friend knows the truth, love and light.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: AKA’s family addresses claims of friends’ involvement in shooting

Similar tragedies

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo were witnesses to the equally tragic shooting of former Bafana Bafana caption and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The murder trial is currently postponed to 2 May 2023. People hope the trial will bring answers to what happened on that fatal night in 2014.

Over the years, the sisters have repeatedly been accused of being involved in Meyiwa’s death.

Kelly and Zandie reconciled their sisterhood after not speaking for more than two years. In season three of Kelly’s reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, the sisters participated in therapy to hash out their differences.

RELATED: Zandie and Kelly Khumalo present a united front after Tumelo’s testimony