Claire Mawisa makes BBC Africa Eye debut after tying the knot

Seasoned broadcaster Claire Mawisa has joined the BBC after tying the knot.

Mawisa, who is also part of the Cart Blanche team, joined the BBC’s Africa Eye. This documentary-style investigative programme focuses on social, cultural and political issues across the continent.

“This new chapter with BBC Africa Eye is a responsibility I’m honoured to have,” said Mawisa.

The former SABC 1 continuity presenter said she is committed to telling stories that bring about meaningful change and shift perceptions about the African continent.

Mawisa has already made her debut on the show, covering a story about psychedelics in South Africa.

Africa Eye has been on BBC screens since 2018.

Claire marries

Last week, the TV presenter took to social media to share images of the beach wedding. The bohemian-themed wedding saw Mawisa don a unique headpiece.

“…my custom headpiece was a dream come true. The long brief I gave them included symbols personal to us, mixed metals, mother of pearl, and the hero, the cowrie shell,” she said.

Mawisa said the headpiece was inspired by their ceremony location, the couple’s heritage and their love.

The couple also had a traditional wedding, where Mawisa wore Xhosa traditional attire.

